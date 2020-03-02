[Sumter Law enforcement exploring for two lacking in unrelated scenarios]

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter Law enforcement say they’re seeking for two people in unrelated scenarios.

Officials say 22 calendar year outdated, Olivia Phillips has not been witnessed given that she still left the Prisma Well being Tuomey Healthcare facility on Saturday.

And according to investigators, 61 calendar year previous, Willie Sims, Senior was past observed on Thursday on Charles Avenue by a relatives member.

If you have information and facts that can assist, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-Crime S-C.