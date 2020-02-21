[Sumter law enforcement hunting for guy with excellent warrant for indecent publicity]

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter law enforcement are hunting for a male with an outstanding warrant for indecent publicity.

Authorities say Corey Robinson, 41, has been on the operate considering the fact that February five.

According to investigators, his final recognised handle was on 843 Murray Street.

If you know where he is, get in touch with Crimestoppers at one-888-Crime-SC.

Officers say you could acquire a funds reward for any details that potential customers to Robinson’s arrest.

You can also call the Sumter Police Office at 803-436-2700.