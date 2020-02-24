[Sumter police lookup for man needed for domestic violence]

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Law enforcement Division say they’re hunting for a man with an exceptional warrant for his arrest since 2018.

Authorities say Darren Pressley-Council, 23, is preferred for 2nd diploma domestic violence, which was issued in March 2018.

According to investigators, his last identified handle is at 5105 Black River Street in Rembert.

If you know in which he is, phone Crimestoppers at one-888-Criminal offense-SC.

Officers say you might acquire a dollars reward for any facts that potential customers to Council’s arrest.