Sun Peak is worth an extensive look

It was dawn on a lively winter morning and I was already at a high point: gazing out of my window of the Sun Peaks Grand in the countryside of British Columbia, I saw the deep orange of the morning light marinating on the upper third of the high lodge pole pines on the mountain tops just outside my window.

For me, skiing was a whole day. Behind me was a day of skiing on those trails in some heavy snow, unable to see the distant view, but fully able to giggle with cheerfulness over the absolutely perfect surface and path design. As the glow of the sun spread along those trees and across the slopes, I thought, “Sun peaks, indeed.”

Sun Peaks Resort is the big mountain with the feel of a small town. It is Canada’s second largest ski area per terrain (only the famous Whistler beats them) and yet chances are that you have never heard of it. Regular guests will beg the world to keep it that way. They love the wide open feeling of the many paths of the resort, as well as the almost complete lack of lift lines. They love the soft, light snow that remains powdery thanks to the nearby dry climate of Kamloops. But I’m here to tell you it’s time to get familiar. Sun Peaks has the space, variety, setting and atmosphere to keep us all happy – even at the same time.

I will be honest: my arrival at Sun Peaks was not easy. The airport closest to the resort is Kamloops, a small regional airport in a small city with limited airlines. However, three flights and two connections were worth the effort. Arriving in the square of the resort, even in the deep dark of the night, was breathtaking. Colored lights tastefully accented trees and buildings. The city was tucked away in the valley where the three peaks of the resort met at their base.

Sun Peaks is much more than a fantastic ski area. It certainly has the bones to be a top destination for skiing and driving. Three peaks – Tod, Sundance and Morrisey (with the Orient side area) – offer 4,200-plus skiing acres for all levels. With 137 paths and 13 lifts, things spread quickly even on a busy day. But it’s how it all fits – the skiing and horse riding, the European base area and all the beauty and fun around it – that makes Sun Peaks special.

Let’s start with the base village. I have been in more created basic villages than I can count, and Sun Peaks stands out. Although some may feel Disney-like, it feels real. And that is because, despite those perfectly placed lights, the always snow-filled streets (everyone skis to and from everywhere!), It is actually a really working village. That’s because the resort of Sun Peaks and the city of Sun Peaks are growing as one. When you enter the snow-covered streets to click on your bindings and slide to the elevator, you will notice a “rush hour” in the morning. That’s actually what it is: people ski or drive to their workplaces for their day, or just to get coffee and cakes. That line of children who are about to ride the Poma lift that early? They are public school children. The city and the resort are so intertwined that the public school – one of the best testing schools in the region – is in the middle of a path. That’s right: a ski in / ski out public school. Who doesn’t want to go back and do it all that way?

On the mountain you soon realize that this is very much the hill of the locals; even if people who feel ‘local’ come all the way from Australia. Every chair ride I meet a new friend; these people are that outgoing. And if I get the chance to ski with the mayor of the city, Al Raines (who was also a leader in the area of ​​citizenship and resort in Whistler at the time), I experience ski life as I know it should be. Like its city, Raines is open, sunny and inviting. He can’t struggle past someone without stopping to offer help. Every run, everyone he passes by, shouts hello and his joy over the hello feels like he has just seen his best friend (in almost every case he has). His wife, the famous Canadian Olympian Nancy Green, lounges with the audience most afternoons, and although she has been doing so for 25 solid years, they still encounter scents. That couple sets the tone: Sun Peaks is hospitable.

Each mountain (they face each other for a sense of 360 skis) has its own atmosphere. Tod is for the hard-core skier and rider who want to find extra challenge. Sundance is more for trimmers and cruising (although you will find many trees for even the most tame trimmers; some places thick for the challenge, but much open enough for everyone to try their tips in the trees for a try). Morrisey is also great for trimmers, but has a pocket area called “The Laundromat” where you can turn, turn and put yourself through the ringtone on some super challenging paths.

The best thing is this: every peak is accessible for most levels. And with trail signs at the top and bottom of each run (brilliant!) It’s easy to ski with a gang, choose different challenge levels and meet again along the slopes. Speaking of signs: the resort’s illuminated trail status signs (naturally through natural energy) are the best way to find out which path to follow. Even legible due to heavy snowfall and easy to understand, they give skier confidence before they have even left to leave.

Almost all accommodations are ski in / ski out. The village is full of great foodie places, spa choices, après pleasure and shopping. It is compact and yet full service.

Endless and peaceful paths for all levels; light, fluffy snow (and a lot!); a couple of really sunny, lively people on the slopes, even on a (rare) cloudy day.

It’s time to end the game of hide and seek and discover Sun Peaks Resort.