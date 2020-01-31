Sun shines on the best there is by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Sometimes the next level is obvious, such as when the game says there are 10 levels and you are only on two, or the hotel has singles and suites. But the struggle of the sun with Uranus reminds us that there is not always something better. There is something that you now have that is the best or has ever been – at least the best for you. Happiness is appreciation.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Your capacity for self-direction is strong and gets stronger every time you do what you say you are doing. You always reinforce one side or the other – the commander or the rebellion.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Good people don’t need other people to say they are good to embody the label. It is given to itself, confirmed and self-defined. Standing people often stand alone.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). There are many ways to capture life in your heart – admire a vase of flowers in the sun, a book that takes you to another world, the intoxication of dancing, a freeway ride to nowhere in particular, etc. .

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You are a source of solutions for yourself, your loved ones and the world. Focus on the solutions that are for you. Of course these are the only ones that you can fully apply.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The habit of collecting your thoughts is not just for moments of anger or passion, or for moments when you stand in the spotlight. You are at your best after you have checked in with your thoughts, so do it often.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You like the way it feels to plan, dream, plot and plan, but it’s nothing like the elation that comes from taking action and seeing what works and what doesn’t.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You could use more excitement. The simple act of buying tickets for an event that lasts a few weeks will give you a boost that lasts until the date arrives.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). If you don’t have one, this is the day to create one (and only one) place for your keys, wallet, and phone. Solid rules for yourself in this regard and others will let you overcome the cosmic tendencies of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You are not afraid of hard work. Historically, the mental structure is usually worse than the reality. By the way, you love what happens after the hard work – satisfaction, respect and sometimes even glory!

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You would not help a person training for a marathon by giving him a lift to the end of the run. The best help is responsibility and encouragement, not a free pass.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). People lie when they’re scared. Think about what might be frightening for them. What are the possible reasons here? If you can tackle and reduce anxiety, you may come to the truth.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). It is a new day. Feelings change. Perhaps you are negotiating or negotiating the rules. And maybe you will tear up the rulebook and rely on something that goes beyond social conditioning and yesterday’s ideas about honesty.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 23). A poem for your return to the sun: you give your commands / to stop what you like / put in muscles, heart and mind / and then collect the prizes due / that cannot be compared with / the pride that was born from follow-through. Also: there will be a reunion and a second chance for a child’s wish. Cancer and Taurus are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 11, 24, 38 and 50.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I’m a Lion. When do I know it’s time to break off a relationship forever? I had a very intense relationship with someone I still love. We lived together. For a while it was But then something about fame didn’t work, he seemed to be losing interest in me and would blame the way I clung to him. I wanted things to be tender and exciting the way they were when we first I couldn’t force him to feel that way. My neediness frightened him. We’ve been going back and forth for two years now. Although we love each other, I see no commitment. But maybe I’m just cynical? He’s a capricorn. ”

Leo, it’s time to separate your attachment to this Capricorn from your attachment to drama itself. Admit that you have been addicted to the tumultuous intensity – the flow of feelings associated with this union. No matter how wonderfully stubborn that is, it’s not love. It is falling in love. It is based on the chemistry of the moment – a moment long ago. So finish it forever and go cold turkey with the drama.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: True to her birth sign of Aquarius, Princess Caroline of Monaco has dedicated her life to philanthropy, especially through her work with the Red Cross, the Princess Grace Foundation and as a Goodwill Ambassador at the United Nations. The protection of children, families and human rights in general are in accordance with the values ​​of Aquarian. Natal Mercury and Venus in Capricorn suggest that no challenge is too daunting.

