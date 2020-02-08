Sunbury Shooting Cheeky Kebabs owner targeted news from Melbourne

A popular kebab shop owner from Melbourne is recovering in the hospital after being shot at close range on his porch.

Yusuf Kucukbas and his wife Sara had just come home after a wedding when the masked gunman attacked him last night.

The 56-year-old grandfather was shot in the leg when he stepped in front of his wife to protect her.

“This person hasn’t even had a conversation with him – he just fired a gun and shot him and seriously injured his leg,” Detective Senior Constable Mark Walsh told 9News.

The gunman started in a white or silver off-road vehicle driven by another masked person.

The police believe that the car has been on site for a long time, waiting for Mr. Kucukbas to come home.

Mr. Kucukbas is the owner of the popular Cheeky Kebabs restaurant in Sunbury and is unknown to the police.

A surveillance camera at home was not working at the time and detectives do not know why Mr. Kucukbas was targeted.

He is now recovering at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the police are asking for information that could assist in the investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 1800 333 000.