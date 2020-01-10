Suncoast Blood Bank asks for donations to help troops

Loading...

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – The military is in the midst of a blood shortage and is asking the blood banks in the Bay Area for help.

The problem is that there is not enough blood to serve our church. That is why they are urgently asking for donations tonight.

“We want to help, but we cannot because we do not have enough blood to serve our own church. Therefore, we ask our church not only to provide enough blood for our own patients, but also to support us Our troops. Jayne Giroux, director of community development at Suncoast Blood Bank, told SNN News.

Blood donors of all types are needed, but there is currently a critical need for O-negative and O-positive.

“We consider the military to be our heroes abroad,” said Giroux. “But if you donate blood, you’re also a hero, a local hero. It’s a very selfless act, just like our troops.”

A full list of donor centers in the region can be found here.