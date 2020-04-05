“Sunday morning” of this week (April 5)

Host: Jane Pauly



Heading: About record unemployment

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger reports 6.6 million unemployed people this week.





Cover story: Internet congestion

Today, with so many people working from home, Internet traffic on residential networks not built for data-intensive two-way video conferencing has increased dramatically by 50%. Can the Internet handle it all? Reported by David Pogue.

Vegetables for the victory garden in 2020.

CBS News

HOME ： 2020 Victory Garden

In spring, people are planting gardens. But the coronavirus pandemic and the difficult times faced by those in the blockade reminded me of the World War II victory garden in my green thumb. Tracy Smith reports on how vegetable nurseries, not bulbs this year, are sold out, and where online tutorials to grow your own food are growing.

medicine: Teletherapy

The coronavirus pandemic means that Mosaic, a non-profit mental health center in Bronx, New York, had to close the door to face-to-face visits. To address the needs of Mosaic patients, Mosaic counselors and therapist staff have taken a thorough approach and switched all mental health counseling to teletherapy. This is a telephone treatment session. Susan Spencer reports changes in the dynamics of teletherapy and how patients with helplessness and anxiety feelings are exacerbated by catastrophic anxiety times are getting help.

Mosaic Mental Health, Bronx, New York

Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, Columbia University Physician and Surgeon, Psychiatry

“Shrink: The Secret Story of Psychiatry” by Jeffrey A. Lieberman and Ogiogaz [Little, Brown] in hardcover, trade paperback, e-book, and audio formats available on Amazon

Massachusetts General Hospital

history: Lack of toilet paper in 1973

In the early 1970s, Americans were experiencing gasoline shortages due to the OPEC oil embargo. So, when Johnny Carson joked about the toilet paper shortage at the “Tonight’s Show”, a nervous consumer stocked up valuable goods, thereby creating a real shortage, and a roll of toilet paper rolled into the store. Began to disappear from the shelves. Mo Rocca explores the real meaning of jokes.

On March 27, 2020, medical staff in protective clothing will treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease [COVID-19] in the intensive care unit of San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy.

FLAVIO LO SCALZO / Reuters

Postcards from Italy: A precursor to the American fight against the coronavirus

Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessing its catastrophic consequences, Italian physicians are trying to respond to the need for Americans to prepare and how to waste time and get nations to respond I talked to Seth Dawn about

Philip Galanes, who writes the “Social Q’s” column for the New York Times.

CBS News

Journalism: Social Q in the Coronavirus Era

The New York Times columnist Philip Garanes is discussing the social dilemma of those working on a new kind of conflict caused by the pandemic and why he is optimistic about the current crisis. Erin Moriarty reports.

Commentary: Spring is coming to the blocked people

The new season is the time of renewal. The flowers are blooming! The bird is muttering! And Jim Gaffigan remains isolated in his apartment with his wife and five children.

See also:

Comedian and filmmaker Melbrooks and CyberChat are coming to you.

CBS News

humor: Advice for the “next generation”

These are difficult times for millions of Americans. To gain insight into the resilience of the survivors of the recession and the World War, Turner Classic Movie Host Benman Keewich turned to the strange Melbrooks and Carl Liner. Two comedy writers who met for the first time in the 1950s [called “laughing at a glance”] talk about the survival and peaking of World War II via cyberchat. Mankeywich also talked to George Takei, a Star Trek actor and activist [who was in a Japanese American camp in his childhood in the 1940s] about what Americans could do when faced with an uncertain future. Also talk about what you are looking for.

One lucky portlander can now play arcade games at his home.

CBS News

game: Behind pinball

Last month, Logan Borden was celebrating the return of pinball. His company, Quarterworld, located in Portland, Oregon, features a number of classic pinball and arcade games, which were successful until the pinball parlor left due to the coronavirus epidemic. However, Quarterworld won a bonus round and offered a trapped portlander eager to take the opportunity to rent a Borden game to his home. Luke Burbank reports.

Best-selling author Celeste Ng.

CBS News



book: Writer Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng, author of her second mega best-selling novel “Little Fires Everywhere” [now a Hulu miniseries], was inspired on the outskirts of Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up as a daughter of a Hong Kong immigrant. In February she returned to Shaker Heights with correspondent Martha Teichner and talked about her childhood in a progressive and diverse community, and the story of class and racial division.

In memory: Lost

“Sunday Morning” recalls the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

From the archive: Marsalis Jazz Family [Video]

In this report, first aired on January 30, 1983, “Sunday Morning,” Dr. Billy Taylor reported on the 21-year-old trumpet player Wynton Marsalis’s virtuoso “Wonders of a Boy.” Taylor also spoke with Ellis Marsalis, a jazz pianist in New Orleans, the patriarch of a family of talented musicians who worked with his sons Winton and Branford, on a 1982 “Father and Son” album. [Eris Marsalis died on April 1, 2020.]

From the archive: Musical heritage of the Marsalis family

Ellis Marsalis, featured on this Sunday Morning broadcast on May 2, 2004, describes the musical tradition and love of jazz passed down by the sons of all the musicians, Winton, Jason, Del Feillot and Branford Marsalis. I told you.





Nature: Undecided

WEB only:

essay: Honoring Dr. Anthony Forch

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has become the face of the national pandemic response. Lee Kowan spoke about the most credible voice in government efforts to stop the epidemic of coronavirus, and how many of Anthony Forch’s supporters have expressed appreciation for his work. I am.

Details:

