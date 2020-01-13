Sunday sitdown with Kasey Kahne

Loading...

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY – It is not uncommon to see former and current NASCAR drivers driving on some local dirt roads. Still, it’s a little over a month to set the green flag for the 2020 season if the weather is fine.

But before the green flag flies, hundreds flock to the Masquerade Gala at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown. in favor of the Greg Hodnett Foundation. Former NASCAR driver and current sprint driver and owner Kasey Kahne was the special guest at the event.

Kahne won 18 NASCAR Cup races in the Top Cup series over a period of 15 years. At the beginning of his racing career, he liked Greg Hodnett and admired his style.

During the 2018 season, Kahne was devastated at Williams Grove and had to take him out of the game for the rest of the season. He admitted that he hopes to be back in a sprint car in late 2020 and enjoys racing in Pennsylvania.

39.899544

-76.640245