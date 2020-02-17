[sunday’s-superior-university-scoreboard-and-highlights]

BOYS BASKETBALL
Brockton 83, Dartmouth 60
Catholic Memorial 71, Everett 63
Lexington 85, Pentucket 78
Lynn English 74, Cambridge 50
Haverhill 93, Lowell Catholic 64
Somerville 62, Acton-Boxboro 48
Wayland 67, Harmony-Carlisle 64
Winchester 70, Medford 51
Dudley Davenport Vintage
Dedham 65, Ashland 58
Sharon 75, Walpole 68
IAABO Board 27 Classic
Division 1 bracket
BC Large 73, TechBoston 64
Newton North 53, Attleboro 51
Division 2 bracket
Andover 77, Charlestown 53
Belmont 70, St. John’s Prep 67
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Common
Beverly 75, Masconomet 63
Gloucester 74, Bishop Fenwick 66
Riley Wintertime Common
Braintree 59, Shrewsbury 57
Westwood 66, Xaverian 43
Ladies BASKETBALL
Abington 47, Cohasset 39
Hopkinton 59, Algonquin 40
Marlboro 55, Wayland 44
Mashpee 55, Hull 53
IAABO Board 27 Match
Consolation
Bridgewater-Raynham 56, Central Catholic 50
Hingham 63, Harmony-Carlisle 41
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Typical
Beverly 70, Revere 48
Bishop Fenwick 39, Peabody 29
Riley Winter Classic
Needham 64, Falmouth 38
Westwood 44, Wellesley 25
Skaff Winterfest
Lowell Catholic 49, Better Lowell 29
Tyngsboro 69, KIPP 32
Spartan Classic
Division 1
Masconomet 61, Billerica 52
Newton South 41, Belmont 28
Division 2
Medfield 59, Groton-Dunstable 47
Pentucket 68, Wilmington 50
Division 3
Amesbury 68, Fenway 63
St. Mary’s 68. Fontbonne 35
BOYS HOCKEY
Bedford three, Dracut/Tyngsboro 1
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk two, Middleboro 1
Newburyport Financial institution Vintage
Gulazian Division
Amesbury four, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Haverhill five, Pentucket 4
Girls HOCKEY
Marblehead 4, Bishop Feehan 1
Sandwich three, Pembroke one
ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kurtis Henderson had 19 details as Catholic Memorial (13-five) defeated Everett, 71-63, in a nonleague video game. … Sam Peixoto experienced 17 points and 14 rebounds as Somerville (10-9) beat Acton-Boxboro, 62-48. … Jarnel Guzman scored 24 details as Lynn English (18-2) rolled to a 74-50 acquire about Cambridge.
Aidan Kane had 21 points and 8 rebounds as Sharon (two-17) defeated Walpole, 75-68, in the opening round of the Dudley Davenport Basic.
Marcus Montagnino finished with 36 details and 14 rebounds to guide Gloucester (12-seven) earlier Bishop Fenwick, 74-66, in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Typical. … Gloucester will confront Beverly (16-two), which defeated Masconomet, 75-63. Duncan Moreland scored a video game-substantial 20 points, heading above the one,000-position mark for his vocation.
Preston Jackson-Stephens scored 25 factors as Belmont edged St. John’s Prep, 70-67, in the opening round of the IAABO Board 27 Basketball Common in the Div. 2 bracket. The Marauders will deal with Andover in Monday’s closing.
Women BASKETBALL
Kiki Fossbender scored 21 points as Hopkinton (10-9) capable for the match with a 59-40 nonleague earn in excess of Algonquin.
In the Riley Wintertime Traditional, Caroline Klemm had 23 details and 13 rebounds, when Kiara McIntyre additional 19 as Needham rolled to a 64-38 acquire about Falmouth. The Rockets will facial area Westwood, which acquired 10 details from Katie Kissell in a 44-25 gain above Wellesley.
Camilla Silk scored 16 factors and grabbed 16 rebounds as Medfield (16-two) defeated Groton-Dunstable, 59-47, in the opening round of the Spartan Traditional in the Div. two bracket. Medfield will facial area Pentucket, which rolled to a 68-50 earn around Wilmington, providing head mentor John McNamara his 300th get.
Sophomore guard Maria Orfanos scored a sport-substantial 13 points to direct Bishop Fenwick (13-6) past Peabody, 39-29, in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Traditional. … … Hailey Anderson scored 24 points to turn into the school’s all-time main girls scorer with one,44 points as Beverly (11-8) rolled to a 70-48 win above Revere in the other semifinal.
Shay Bollin had 15 factors, six rebounds and six assists as Bridgewater-Raynham (18-two) rallied to defeat Central Catholic, 56-50, in the consolation video game at the IAABO Board 27 match.