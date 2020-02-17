[sunday’s-superior-university-scoreboard-and-highlights]

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brockton 83, Dartmouth 60

Catholic Memorial 71, Everett 63

Lexington 85, Pentucket 78

Lynn English 74, Cambridge 50

Haverhill 93, Lowell Catholic 64

Somerville 62, Acton-Boxboro 48

Wayland 67, Harmony-Carlisle 64

Winchester 70, Medford 51

Dudley Davenport Vintage

Dedham 65, Ashland 58

Sharon 75, Walpole 68

IAABO Board 27 Classic

Division 1 bracket

BC Large 73, TechBoston 64

Newton North 53, Attleboro 51

Division 2 bracket

Andover 77, Charlestown 53

Belmont 70, St. John’s Prep 67

Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Common

Beverly 75, Masconomet 63

Gloucester 74, Bishop Fenwick 66

Riley Wintertime Common

Braintree 59, Shrewsbury 57

Westwood 66, Xaverian 43

Ladies BASKETBALL

Abington 47, Cohasset 39

Hopkinton 59, Algonquin 40

Marlboro 55, Wayland 44

Mashpee 55, Hull 53

IAABO Board 27 Match

Consolation

Bridgewater-Raynham 56, Central Catholic 50

Hingham 63, Harmony-Carlisle 41

Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Typical

Beverly 70, Revere 48

Bishop Fenwick 39, Peabody 29

Riley Winter Classic

Needham 64, Falmouth 38

Westwood 44, Wellesley 25

Skaff Winterfest

Lowell Catholic 49, Better Lowell 29

Tyngsboro 69, KIPP 32

Spartan Classic

Division 1

Masconomet 61, Billerica 52

Newton South 41, Belmont 28

Division 2

Medfield 59, Groton-Dunstable 47

Pentucket 68, Wilmington 50

Division 3

Amesbury 68, Fenway 63

St. Mary’s 68. Fontbonne 35

BOYS HOCKEY

Bedford three, Dracut/Tyngsboro 1

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk two, Middleboro 1

Newburyport Financial institution Vintage

Gulazian Division

Amesbury four, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Haverhill five, Pentucket 4

Girls HOCKEY

Marblehead 4, Bishop Feehan 1

Sandwich three, Pembroke one

ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kurtis Henderson had 19 details as Catholic Memorial (13-five) defeated Everett, 71-63, in a nonleague video game. … Sam Peixoto experienced 17 points and 14 rebounds as Somerville (10-9) beat Acton-Boxboro, 62-48. … Jarnel Guzman scored 24 details as Lynn English (18-2) rolled to a 74-50 acquire about Cambridge.

Aidan Kane had 21 points and 8 rebounds as Sharon (two-17) defeated Walpole, 75-68, in the opening round of the Dudley Davenport Basic.

Marcus Montagnino finished with 36 details and 14 rebounds to guide Gloucester (12-seven) earlier Bishop Fenwick, 74-66, in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Typical. … Gloucester will confront Beverly (16-two), which defeated Masconomet, 75-63. Duncan Moreland scored a video game-substantial 20 points, heading above the one,000-position mark for his vocation.

Preston Jackson-Stephens scored 25 factors as Belmont edged St. John’s Prep, 70-67, in the opening round of the IAABO Board 27 Basketball Common in the Div. 2 bracket. The Marauders will deal with Andover in Monday’s closing.

Women BASKETBALL

Kiki Fossbender scored 21 points as Hopkinton (10-9) capable for the match with a 59-40 nonleague earn in excess of Algonquin.

In the Riley Wintertime Traditional, Caroline Klemm had 23 details and 13 rebounds, when Kiara McIntyre additional 19 as Needham rolled to a 64-38 acquire about Falmouth. The Rockets will facial area Westwood, which acquired 10 details from Katie Kissell in a 44-25 gain above Wellesley.

Camilla Silk scored 16 factors and grabbed 16 rebounds as Medfield (16-two) defeated Groton-Dunstable, 59-47, in the opening round of the Spartan Traditional in the Div. two bracket. Medfield will facial area Pentucket, which rolled to a 68-50 earn around Wilmington, providing head mentor John McNamara his 300th get.

Sophomore guard Maria Orfanos scored a sport-substantial 13 points to direct Bishop Fenwick (13-6) past Peabody, 39-29, in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Traditional. … … Hailey Anderson scored 24 points to turn into the school’s all-time main girls scorer with one,44 points as Beverly (11-8) rolled to a 70-48 win above Revere in the other semifinal.

Shay Bollin had 15 factors, six rebounds and six assists as Bridgewater-Raynham (18-two) rallied to defeat Central Catholic, 56-50, in the consolation video game at the IAABO Board 27 match.