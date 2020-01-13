Sunderland cut controversial tweet to welcome former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty

Sunderland deleted a social media post that included Kyle Lafferty in the club after a gap that might be considered offensive to some.

The 32-year-old striker from Northern Ireland signed a contract with League One’s promotion hope until Friday’s end of the season.

Getty Images

Kyle Lafferty spent five years in two spells at Rangers

And it was officially unveiled on Monday and gave its first interview on the club website.

Sunderland originally tweeted: “He is seven feet tall and plays the flute.”

The text comes from a song that was sung by Rangers during Lafferty’s time and refers to loyalist flute bands in Northern Ireland.

Sunderland hastily deleted the post and a club spokesman insisted that no offense was intended.

Lafferty, who had two sayings at Rangers, will be available on Saturday for Sunderland’s trip to MK Dons.

The Black Cats have been unbeaten for six games and occupy the last play-off spot.

Lafferty told the Sunderland official club website: “I am very happy to be signing with Sunderland as it is probably the largest club I have played for in England.

“I know what it takes to play for a team like this. When Sunderland came up to me, I said I would be here at 9pm.

“I feel blessed and excited to have the opportunity to come here at 32. It doesn’t matter what a manager says because it’s Sunderland.

“It is a huge club. I know I keep repeating it, but it’s a huge club. “

Lafferty was a free agent after leaving Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 last month.