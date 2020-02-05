Sunfruit, a major fruit producer in Hawke’s Bay, under voluntary administration

A large fruit company based in Hawke’s Bay has opted for voluntary administration and many of its associated companies are also in receivership.

According to the New Zealand Companies Register, six companies in the Sunfruit group went into receivership on January 19, one month after Sunfruit Orchards Ltd was placed under voluntary administration.

The Sunfruit group currently employs approximately 230 people in the Waikato and Hawke’s Bay areas, the majority being based in Hawke’s Bay.

The group belongs to the Altham family, John Altham being the director of the majority of the companies.

The family owns 120 ha of pip and stone fruit planted in Waikato and 350 ha in Hawke Bay.

They have been in Hawke’s Bay since 2001 after growing from orchards planted by John Altham’s father near Hamilton.

According to the accounting firm BDO, the businesses’ activities will continue normally, notably the harvesting of apples, processing and packaging for sale.

They said that as the busy season approaches, it will likely require more staff.

In the not too distant future, receivers and administrators will begin a sales process for the Sunfruit group and interested parties are asked to contact Bethell and McKay directly.

Sunfruit Group was invited for comments.

The $ 25 million warehouse and cooler on Irongate Rd, off the highway, employs up to 30 permanent employees and up to 75 at the peak of the season.

The group had a warehouse at Henderson Rd, but was still planning to expand to Irongate Rd, and it is now used as a refrigerated store.

.