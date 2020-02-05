Sunfruit, a major fruit producer in Hawke’s Bay, under voluntary administration

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
17
Sunfruit, a major fruit producer in Hawke's Bay, under voluntary administration

A large fruit company based in Hawke’s Bay has opted for voluntary administration and many of its associated companies are also in receivership.

According to the New Zealand Companies Register, six companies in the Sunfruit group went into receivership on January 19, one month after Sunfruit Orchards Ltd was placed under voluntary administration.

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR