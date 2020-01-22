Sung Dong Il, Eunbin of CLC, Yeo One of PENTAGON, and more to play in the next sitcom

TV Chosun has announced plans for its upcoming drama “Somehow Family” (literal title).

“Somehow Family” concerns a unique construction family made up of members who work for the same airline at an airport. They live in a boarding house run by the couple Sung Dong Il (played by Sung Dong Il) and Jin Hee Kyung (played by Jin Hee Kyung). As a new type of variety drama, the next show will offer a unique form of entertainment for viewers.

The actors Sung Dong Il, Jin Hee Kyung, Kim Kwang Gyu, Oh Hyun Kyung, Seo Ji Suk, Lee Bon, Kim Min Kyo, CLC Eunbin, PENTAGON Yeo One and Andreas Varsakopoulos were confirmed for the casting. Most actors will play characters with their own names, which will allow them to easily play their role.

Sung Dong Il and Jin Hee Kyung will present their hilarious chemistry as a couple in the new drama. The two people who ran Ha Neul’s boarding house were formerly captain and manager at the Incheon branch of the National Intelligence Service.

CLC’s Eunbin will play their daughter Sung Ha Neul who is secretly returning to Korea after leaving her studies abroad without consulting her parents. In addition to that, she doesn’t speak and uses a sketchbook and broken sign language to communicate. The reason for his early return and refusal to speak are two mysterious points that will be revealed in the drama.

Kim Kwang Gyu will play Sung Dong Il’s close neighbor from his hometown. He is a loving bachelor who takes care of his younger brother and his niece. Oh Hyun Kyung will play the best friend of high school Jin Hee Kyung who now runs a chicken restaurant. His quarrels with Kim Kwang Gyu should make viewers laugh.

Seo Ji Suk will play Kim Kwang Gyu’s younger brother, Kim Ji Suk, who is raising his daughter himself after the death of his wife. He often captures attention as the most handsome captain of Air For You.

Lee Bon will play an experienced flight attendant team leader who works for the same airline as Kim Ji Suk. Although she has a crush on Kim Ji Suk, she is someone who does not express her feelings much.

Kim Min Kyo, Yeo One and Andreas will play the Air For You maintenance team member, the new flight attendant and the co-pilot, respectively.

TV Chosun’s new refreshing family drama “Somehow Family” will be presented in March.

