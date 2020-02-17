[Sung Dong Il Reveals Pattern He Made After Performing With BTS’s V, EXO’s D.O., + Girl’s Day’s Hyeri]

Veteran actor Sung Dong Il talked about the on-set routine he developed after working with BTS’s V, EXO’s D.O., and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri!

On the February 15 episode of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” actors Sung Dong Il and Uhm Ji Received appeared as visitors to advertise their new drama “The Cursed.”

Just after fortunately reuniting with “Amazing Saturday” cast member Hyeri, who played his daughter in the hit drama “Reply 1988,” Sung Dong Il remarked, “I came here to promote ‘The Cursed,’ but deep down in my coronary heart, I really arrived to see my daughter Hyeri.”

When host Growth asked the company which period of audio they have been most common with, Sung Dong Il cracked absolutely everyone up by declaring that he didn’t know nearly anything from this century. “I do not have a Tv set at household,” he defined, “so I don’t know any [new music] at all.”

Hyeri commented with a chuckle, “[Sung Dong Il] does not even look at his individual dramas.”

Sung Dong Il ongoing, “To be trustworthy, when I initial satisfied Hyeri, I didn’t know she was a girl team member.” He went on to share that he also hadn’t known who D.O. or V were when he 1st met them (he starred along with the idols in their dramas “It’s Ok, That’s Love” and “Hwarang” respectively).

The actor then uncovered, “Now, when I see a youthful actor I really don’t know on set, I right away talk to them, ‘Are you an idol?’”

Just after the show, Hyeri posted two sweet shots of herself posing with her previous co-star on set and affectionately wrote, “My dad, who arrived to see his daughter and took ‘Amazing Saturday’ by storm.”

