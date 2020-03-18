Sung Hoon And Kim So Eun Share Truthful Feelings On Dating And Marriage

Sung Hoon and Kim So Eun spoke about their like life.

On March 18, the actors participated in interviews to boost their forthcoming movie “Are You in Like.”

This passionate comedy centers all around a mysterious book that presents responses to all questions about appreciate and the destiny of two younger men and women that magically improvements after coming throughout this guide.

Sung Hoon portrays a cold-hearted tsundere (seemingly aloof but reveals a heat-hearted aspect) café learn named Seung Jae in the film. When asked his relationship lifestyle, he commenced, “I’ve determined on a idea for myself. If I remedy ‘no comment,’ persons who see that will make their personal judgment. I’m considering because it could possibly also sound arrogant if I response that way.”

He continued, “It’s not like I haven’t dated and I thankfully haven’t been questioned that sort of concern when I was courting. It created me ponder if I should really truthfully say that I’m courting. It’s not like I’m an idol and there should not be any hurt if I was to date, so I puzzled if I require to . I’ve by no means been questioned this problem when I was essentially relationship, but I currently do not have any desire to date.”

Sung Hoon further exposed, “I do not have any desire to get married.” He extra that he’s currently studying English with his father and his father informed their English instructor about his hopes for a grandchild. “I advised the English teacher [to tell him] to promptly give up on his aspiration,” said Sung Hoon. “I reported that if they have the skill to do so and like youngsters, they must undertake. I really don’t have any need to get married ideal now.”

Kim So Eun also shared her feelings on this issue. In the movie, the actress seems as a part-time café employee performing tricky toward her dreams.

“I want to date way too,” she mentioned. “There are good and difficult things about it and I at present really do not really feel confident sufficient to endure that yet. I want to date when I have more self-self esteem. I think I’ll day when I love anyone so considerably that I get into the frame of mind of wanting to choose on the troubles far too.”

“Are You in Love” premieres on March 25, and will be offered on Viki! Look at out the trailer right here.

