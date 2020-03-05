sung-hoon-and-kim-so-eun-working-experience-new-really-like-in-impending-intimate-comedy-film

More illustrations or photos have been released for the new film “Are We in Really like?” starring Sung Hoon and Kim So Eun!

The romance comedy is centered around a café section-time employee named So Jung (performed by Kim So Eun) who will get her palms on a mysterious e book that provides magic into her daily life, together with romance with café learn Seung Jae (performed by Sung Hoon).

The freshly launched stills preview some of the people and fantasy aspects of the movie. So Jung is noticed sitting with an aged woman and also seeking at the mysterious reserve.

Café workers Byung Oh (Kim Sunlight Woong) and Ki Hyuk (Pan Do) are also shown in the photos.

Other images give a glimpse of ups and downs in So Jung and Seung Jae’s relationship.

In the most important poster, the two are surrounded by heat sunlight as they exhibit slight smiles expressing coronary heart-fluttering emotions of a new romance.

“Are We in Appreciate?” is scheduled to premiere in March.

Resource (one)