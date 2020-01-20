Sung Hoon shares his goals for his 10th year of work as an actor + describes his days off

Sung Hoon spoke about his personal and professional life with Harper’s Bazaar.

On January 20, the fashion magazine posted photos of the actor’s image, where he perfectly achieved several looks.

In the accompanying interview, Sung Hoon discussed what he does in his spare time. “I lie in bed on days when I have nothing to do,” he said. “When I entered my mid-thirties, I don’t often go outside often and even more so because of my dog ​​Yang Hee. Currently, I like spending time with Yang Hee more than going out and meeting people.”

Sung Hoon is currently a fixed actor on MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) and has shown hilarious reactions to images of his past appearances in shows and dramas. “I have been working regularly without resting since I started,” he said. “For this reason, there are many more memes to use. I recently said to the Home Alone team, “We are going to have a New Years party soon and I will make sure that I find out who is making my old pictures.”

Concluding with his thoughts on his 10th year working as an actor, Sung Hoon said, “I have nowhere to hide now that I have the title of” 10th year “(actor). Even if I make a mistake or miss it, it is my responsibility to accept everything. I try not to back down. I will do my best in everything. With everything on the line. “

The image and interview with Sung Hoon can be found in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

