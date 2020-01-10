Sung Hoon turns into an affectionate and clumsy babysitter on “I live alone”

Loading...

Sung Hoon lived his life with a toddler on “I Live Alone”!

In the January 10 episode, Sung Hoon visited the home of comedian Hwang Jae Sung with a gift for his son Soo Hyun in the luck that he could not have his first birthday party.

Sung Hoon started her babysitting duties by washing her hands. Going further by putting a hand sanitizer on his neck, he said, “Just in case.” Hwang Jae Sung and his wife were able to relax at the table and enjoy the Malatang that the actor brought for them during that he was taking care of the baby.

Hwang Jae Sung told Sung Hoon, “You have to speak out loud to a baby,” and the actor followed suit. Sung Hoon revealed that it was the first time he had held a baby and that he seemed visibly nervous when Soo Hyun was in his arms, fearing that he might hurt the child if he made a mistake. Hwang Jae Sung advised him to hold it so that Soo Hyun’s back touched his heart. Impressed by Sung Hoon’s care, Hwang Jae Sung asked, “Should we use him as a babysitter?”

The actor kept an eye on the baby. He cleared things up when Soo Hyun went to play in his dollhouse and played with him in the ball pool. The couple opened and loved the gift from Sung Hoon, which turned out to be a car seat for Soo Hyun. They tried the car seat in the living room, and Sung Hoon looked proud while Soo Hyun was happily seated in the safety chair.

About the actor, Hwang Jae Sung said, “I don’t have many friends like him who take good care of me like that. I don’t know why, but he doesn’t usually speak. Sung Hoon commented in his interview, “Today was a day when I realized that marriage and parenting are things that are far away, and things that I am not yet ready for. I felt happy to see my friend and someone I love to live happily like that. “

