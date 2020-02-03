Sung Joon Pens Letter Revealing He Has A Wife And Child

Sung Joon recently spoke about his personal life, revealing that he has a non-famous wife and child.

On February 3, Sung Joon’s O & Entertainment agency said, “We have news of Sung Joon, who joined the military in December 2018”.

They continued to explain: “Before joining Sung Joon was in a relationship with someone he was planning to marry. Just before enlistment, a precious new life was born, and the couple quickly went through the legal marriage proceedings before their enlistment, “and” By responsibility for his wife and child, Sung Joon asked for a change of assignment will perform the remainder of its military service as a full-time reserve. “

They also shared a handwritten letter from Sung Joon, who explained the following:

Hello. This is actor Sung Joon, and I salute you for the first time in a long time.

I have always been mediocre at expressing myself in words, and I thought long and hard about how I could express my personal story before making the decision to start writing.

I have been in the Korean military for about a year. At the time of my enrollment, I experienced great changes in my life and happy things happened. I found someone I love and want to spend the rest of my life with. We were happy to plan our wedding when we learned that we were going to have a baby.

We were so happy, it was a miracle and a blessing. But I joined soon after and I wanted to put the protection of two precious people in my life first. So we participated in legal proceedings to become a married couple as soon as possible, and we were unable to organize a wedding where we could accommodate a lot of people. I thought it was the best I could do with my approaching enlistment.

A year has passed and out of concern for my wife, who has to do everything alone without me, I asked for a change of assignment and I started the rest of my military service as a full-time reserve.

As a new head of family who is still missing, I wanted to be closer to my family to protect them, and I also wanted to take this opportunity to honestly share my personal story with you, even if I may be a little late. While this is good news and good news, I regret that I cannot tell you immediately at that time, and I would be very happy if you could understand my story and my desire to be a good head of the household.

I will diligently do the rest of my military service, then I will come back to you as an actor Sung Joon, a stronger and more mature person who is also the head of the family.

With the new start of 2020, I also anticipate changes and I work hard. Thank you as always.

Sung Joon joined in December 2018.

