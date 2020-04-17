DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Haleiwa city was deserted by tourists under sunny skies on March 28.

The moon’s wind has returned, and mostly sunny weather is expected in Hawaii through Saturday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.

Those trades, however, will gradually decrease on Saturday, while delivering a few Windward showers.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, except for isolated Windward showers, with highs of 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and winds of 10 to 20 mph. Tonight’s forecast is partly cloudy, with lows from 65 to 70.

Sailing along the north shores will be 5 to 7 feet today, then rising to 12 to 16 feet Saturday due to a series of northwest Christmas, making them expected to reach consulting levels when they peak Saturday night. Sail along western shores will stay at 3 to 5 feet today, then climb to 6 to 10 feet Saturday.

Sailing along east shores, meanwhile, will remain at 2 to 4 feet today, then below 1 to 3 feet late Saturday as the tradewinds ease.

Sail along southern shores will be 1 to 3 feet today, then 2 to 4 feet Saturday.

Trade is weakening further, with changes in the southeast Sunday, forecasters said, and continue through the middle of next week. Morning and night will remain mostly clear, with increasing cloud cover each afternoon, but not much rain.

A handcrafted tip for Great Island and South East Island, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, and Pailolo Channel stays in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

