Sunny sky through the day

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: Today, high pressure is penetrating our area behind the system that caused showers on Thursday. This means that the morning will be clear and the sunny sky will be above us until 10 a.m. This will remain the same throughout the day, as the temperatures rise around 10 a.m. until the 1950s and the highs are at 63 °. The winds stay between 5 and 10 miles an hour outside of the west, but will calm down that evening. The combination of calm wind and clear sky will cool the temperatures down quickly tonight, so the lows near 38 ° can drop towards Saturday morning.

Next: Mostly sunny today and tomorrow, showers again on Sundays. Temperatures will be fairly constant over the weekend in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Highs in the top 60s to start workweek, but midweek showers will help cool temperatures until Wednesday mid-60s.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure will reach our area today and the clouds will break up by 10 a.m. Today the sky is sunny because the heights are quite similar to those of yesterday. This evening, the winds will calm down with clear skies, which ensures optimal radiation cooling and low temperatures close to 38 ° overnight. The clear sky will continue until Saturday, but the high will fly east and open the door to an approaching low pressure system from the Gulf. In the second half of Saturday the clouds come up and on Sunday the showers move through the day. Precipitation should remain spread over Sunday, with accumulations ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 inches, with the higher amounts being more western. The good news is that instability will be limited, which means that storm activity will be minimal. A brief high pressure brings relief on Monday, but occasional showers will return to Wednesday late Tuesday. Temperatures fluctuate in the 1960s until the next 7 days and reach maximum values ​​between 65 ° and 68 ° on Monday and Tuesday. This weather pattern continues and dries out Thursday and Friday, but brings back the showers over the weekend.

– The meteorologist Matt Callihan

