[Sunnyvale’s missing snowboarder was identified dead at the Oregon ski vacation resort – Up Information Details San Francisco]

MOUNT HOOD, Oregon (Up Information Data SF) – The entire body of a Sunnyvale person was located earlier this 7 days at the Mount Hood Meadows ski vacation resort in Oregon, in accordance to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Business.

Tim Bauters, 47, was past viewed Friday at the resort and was thought to follow snowboarding by itself. In accordance to the sheriff’s office environment, Bauters experienced absent to the complicated various instances throughout a lengthy get the job done excursion and was considered to be in fantastic wellbeing.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4213% %MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4214%

Bauters’ family notified the sheriff’s place of work of a possible missing human being about one: 45 p.m. The Monday following he experienced not returned from the operate vacation as planned. The Meadows Ski Patrol verified that your rental car was nevertheless on web page and released a research using a registry of Bauters elevator scans in an work to obtain your past recognized spot and time.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4215%

%MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4216%

Meadows Ski Patrol contacted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office environment at close to six: 15 p.m. soon after discovering the human body of Bauters in close proximity to Heather Canyon.

Regional California law enforcement notified the Bauters family members that their body was recovered, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Place of work.

Bauters is the next man or woman to die in the intricate in two times, after a Portland male who died Sunday right after a snowboard slide. There was no further info readily available on a doable cause of death of Bauters.

© Copyright 2020 Up Information Data Broadcasting Inc. and Bay Metropolis News Service. All legal rights reserved. This materials may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.