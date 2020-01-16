Sunoco will be fined $ 1.95 million

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – A $ 1.95 million civil penalty was imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of the Environment on Thursday.

The Sunoco Pipeline has violated construction work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline project at Raystown Lake in Penn Township and Huntingdon County.

“Sunoco’s drilling activities resulted in the release of drilling fluids on the bottom of Raystown Lake. In numerous cases, the company has not reported these press releases immediately, ”said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “In addition to a financial penalty, we are commissioning Sunoco to carry out a number of environmental projects to improve the aquatic environment in Raystown Lake.”

Between April and December 2017, Sunoco reported no orbital losses that affected three million gallons of drilling fluid during horizontal drilling activities.

More than 208,000 gallons of drilling fluid emerged, covering approximately eight acres of late soil.

Unauthorized drainage of drilling fluids violates the Clean Flow Act and the Safety and Damage Act. According to Sunoco’s approvals, you must immediately claim any lost circulation.

Sunoco now has to implement a fish habitat improvement plan.

