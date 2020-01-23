SunPass collections with overdue balances are expected to resume soon

TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 viewer Kenneth sent an email asking why the Florida Sunpass system is not compatible with all toll systems and when there will be a nationwide toll system.

The toll booth trading group, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, is working to speed up the process of interoperability or seamless coordination of toll systems across the country. However, they do admit that the project is slower than the Veterans Expressway at morning rush hour.

The IBTTA explains roadblocks that clog the process, including technology, test, and collection logs. More importantly, agreements must be made between states to address legal issues related to doing business across state borders. For more information on interoperability, please visit this link.

Sunpass is currently accepted in Florida, and in parts of Georgia (Peach Pass Roads) and North Carolina (NC Quick Pass).

The currently largest toll system is the EZPass, which works in 17 countries. In Florida, the EZPass is only accepted in the Orlando area.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is encouraging customers with overdue and overdrawn TOLL-BY-PLATE and SunPass accounts to update their accounts.

According to a customer service announcement, FTE plans to “send overdue and overdrafted accounts to a collection agency in early 2020”. According to the FTE, customers who convert a TOLL-BY-PLATE credit to a new SunPass account receive a credit and are entitled to pay a reduced SunPass toll fee.

According to the FTE, a TOLL-BY-PLATE account is not sent to collections due to a delay in the verification of license plates due to the inability of PRIDE Enterprises to process images. The accounts affected by the delay have the same time to make the payment as usual. “

After a comprehensive revision of the back office system for SunPass in June 2018, the collection was stopped. The effort failed catastrophically and drivers were unable to access their accounts for weeks. The debacle worsened when the SunPass system resumed operations and automatically billed account holders for all amounts due and in many cases exceeded bank account limits for many transponder users.

FTE said: “Since then, SunPass has achieved several benchmarks, including a drastic reduction in waiting times for customer calls from 45 minutes to less than 40 seconds and an improvement in customer care results.”

This video shows how to switch from a TOLL-BY-PLATE account to a SunPass account.

