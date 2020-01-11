Sunrockers, Brave Thunders reach the final of the Emperor’s Cup

Loading...

SAITAMA – The dynamic duo of Sebastian Saiz and Ryan Kelly led the Sunrockers Shibuya to their first game for the gold medal in the Kaiser Cup with a 96-69 victory against the Shiga Lakestars at the All-Japan Basketball Championship in the Saitama Super Arena on Saturday.

Saiz, a 205 cm Spaniard, collected 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals, while the former great man from Duke University, Kelly, contributed 14 points and seven boards for the Sunrockers, which in 2015 was the annual single-elimination New Year’s Earned the tournament crown.

The Sunrockers have been fighting for successful seasons since the opening of the B. League in 2016. This season, however, they were able to impress by setting a 19: 9 record last weekend and being given the chance to claim their first title in the B. League. League era.

“Yes, it is the first time since the start of the B. League that we have entered a final,” said seasoned striker Kenta Hirose, who has been the only remaining member of the Emperor’s Cup winning team for five years. “And we are watched by a lot of people playing in a house as big as the Saitama Super Arena. However, it remains the same that we focus on what we have to do.”

Shibuya set the pace for the game from the first quarter and used his defensive effort. The Sunrockers went into the halftime with a lead of 42:28 and extended their lead in the second half on the way to a one-sided victory.

Rookie Guard Kaito Morizane, who is considered one of the best college players in recent years, has stolen the limelight in the past quarter. The 22-year-old Morizane, who joined the Pro Club at the end of last month while still attending Senshu University, scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

In the other men’s semi-finals, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders maintained their aggressiveness at both ends of the pitch in an 82-61 win over Utsunomiya Brex.

The American Jordan Heath shot five threes and ended with 21 points. Teammate Nick Fazekas, a naturalized Japanese, scored 17 points for the Brave Thunders, who won the tournament title in 2014.

The Brave Thunders, who had recently lost the starting gunner Ryusei Shinoyama through a contorted left elbow, used the gunner Naoto Tsuji as a music play maker. Point Guard Yuma Fujii didn’t play because he had the flu.

In the women’s semi-final, six-time reigning Empress Cup champion JX-Eneos Sunflowers tamed the Toyota Antelopes 82-48, while the Denso Iris passed the Mitsubishi Electric Koalas 75-61.

Both men’s and women’s championship games take place on Sunday at the same location.

