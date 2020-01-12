Sunrockers take the crown | The Japan Times

Loading...

SAITAMA – The Sunrockers Shibuya are at the top of Japanese basketball for the first time in five years.

The Tokyo team won the Emperor’s Cup title on Sunday with a breathtaking 78:73 win against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the final of the All-Japan Championship at the Saitama Super Arena.

It was the second title for Shibuya, who finished 19: 9 in the current 2019-20 B. League season.

Spanish striker / center forward Sebastian Saiz led the Sunrockers to an emotional victory with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while former Japanese international Leo Vendrame followed with 13 points and four assists.

The game was played almost evenly throughout the afternoon, but Kosuke Ishii and Kenta Hirose sank the free throws less than 10 seconds into the final quarter to help Shibuya win in front of 8,533 fans.

“As this was the last game (of the tournament), we were determined to play with the entire team,” said Vendrame, who was elected MVP of the tournament after the final. “We played defense for 40 minutes with all the members and it paid off for us.”

Kawasaki fell nine points in the third quarter, but recovered in the fourth quarter and even took the lead at one point.

The Brave Thunders, who had the best record in the B. League with 24: 4, had the chance to end the game 17 seconds before the end, and Naoto Tsuji shot free throws. But the security guard missed one of his two attempts at charity, which cost his team the game.

Kawasaki only converted 15 out of 23 free throw attempts.

The Sunrockers were 18 out of 38 inside the bow, with Saiz striking 11-on-13.

“Saiz and Vendrame certainly took the lead in our standings, but other players put up the screens and also made a defensive contribution,” said Sunrockers head coach Tsutomu Isa. “I think it was a victory for the entire club, including our bank and our employees.”

For the Brave Thunders, who were looking for their first title in the Imperial Cup in six years, Nick Fazekas had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while staying on the ground every 40 minutes. Tsuji and Jordan Heath were successful with 23 and 18 points respectively, with Tsuji also losing four 3’s.

Vendrame, Saiz and their teammate Ryan Kelly joined Tsuji and Fazekas on the All-Tournament team.

Before this year’s event, the Chiba Jets Funabashi had won the last three titles.

On the women’s side, Jx-Eneos did what was expected: winning a championship.

The Sunflowers extended their title streak in the Empress’ Cup to seven and won 83: 53 against Denso Iris in the final.

The national team’s scorer, Yuki Miyazawa, scored four times with three points and scored 21 points, while former Seattle Storm player Ramu Tokashiki started with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sunflowers, who have now won 24 titles at the tournament ,

Thirteen of the 16 Jx-Eneos players climbed to the ground and all scored.

Tokashiki was happy about another championship run. But with the Tokyo Olympics in the summer, she wasn’t so enthusiastic about her performance.

“Personally, I tried to defend so hard that I didn’t play aggressively,” said the 28-year-old, who was named MVP of the tournament. “So I can still improve.”

Tokashiki, Miyazawa, Maki Takada and Himawari Akaho, both from Denso, and Mitsubishi Electric Koalas guard Aya Watanabe were selected in the All-Empress-Cup team.

