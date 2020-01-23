Sunscreen ingredients are absorbed by the body, further research is needed

Weighing healthcare professionals

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 / 10:11 AM CST / Updated: January 23, 2020 / 10:12 AM CST

The Center for Disease Control and the Federal and Drug Administration state that after one application, six active ingredients that are common in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream if the safety thresholds are exceeded.

FDA researchers had 48 people apply sunscreen from four different products for a week.

They found that six active substances were absorbed in amounts that were above the safe amount.

According to the scientists, the health effects of the results remain unclear and there is a need for further research.

However, they emphasize that you should continue to wear sunscreen to prevent skin damage.

“It has been proven that sunscreens can protect us from UV damage and re-apply the sunscreen, and I think it is important that we only have to worry more about what is absorbed and what concentrations are dangerous,” said Angela Quick, director of the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

Healthcare professionals recommend other methods of preventing sunburn, such as: B. wearing longer clothes and staying in the shade.