Sunshine Coast to be hit with 200m of rain, NSW thunderstorms

In a week it will rain in Queensland for a month, and from tomorrow to the weekend there will be violent storms in parts of New South Wales.

The Sunshine Coast prepares for 200mm of rain in a single day. Heavy thunderstorms will cause severe falls in the coming hours.

There are warnings for the coastal catchment areas south of Maryborough to the border with NSW and for the southern catchment areas inland.

There is also a sea wind warning at Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters.

Gold Coast and Brisbane are expected to be hit with 100mm and 50mm rain, respectively.

Heavy storms are expected to continue through the weekend when a surface trough connects east to an upper trough via NSW.

There are warnings of flooding. (Supplied)

Starting tomorrow, Sydney will cope with heavy rain for parts of NSW.

Over 60mm of precipitation is expected on both Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to potentially large flooding.

The state’s coastal regions are warned of dangerous surfing conditions, and NSW police urge people not to fish, boat, and swim on the Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast, and Eden Coast ,

For boats, it is also recommended to stay outside of shallow water and ocean bars. Those who are already on the ocean are encouraged to “change or delay their trip”.

The wet weather leads inland to drought-prone areas as far as Canberra and the fire-stricken areas on the south coast of New South Wales and east of Gippsland in Victoria.

The office has described this as an important weather event that has the potential to extinguish some of the 60 fires that are still burning across the state.

Weekends could cause flooding in Sydney. (Supplied)

Elsewhere around the country

Melbourne expects a sunny day with 22 ° C and Adelaide with 27 ° C.

Darwin will be a warm 32C with a chance of isolated thunderstorms before it becomes clear tomorrow.

Perth is expecting a sunny 34C, while Hobart will be cloudy with a peak of 18C.