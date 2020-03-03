sunshine-times-named-one-particular-of-‘10-information-publishers-that-do-it-right’

Thanks to the guidance of our entrepreneurs, our advertisers and you, our readers, we employed added journalists, reworked our electronic working experience and partnered with a assortment of other media companies last yr to generate high-high-quality journalism that moved the needle.

Now, we’re becoming nationally regarded for all this perform. A modify on the major of our homepage says it all: We’ve swapped out “The Toughest-Functioning Paper in America” with a new tagline: “One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Ideal 2020.’”

“The Solar-Times has been performing on revamping its newsroom via a number of initiatives and initiatives, especially when it comes to digital,” the magazine reported in its tale Monday honoring our media business and many others. “Recently, the newsroom rebranded both equally their print and digital choices to make them come to feel extra polished and cohesive as properly as launched digital subscriptions.”

E&P — for a long time a national authority on the information business — spotlighted our ground breaking Sporting activities Saturday edition, our new web page run by Vox Media’s Refrain procedure, and movie and podcasting initiatives that incorporated partnerships with WBEZ and the Chicago Reader.

We’re honored to be in the firm of good quality information businesses big and compact, from the Arizona Republic to the Economical Moments to the Keene Sentinel in Keene, New Hampshire.

Our visual appeal in the “10 That Do It Right” reflects the function of our entire workers. It also would seem fitting to realize personal Sunshine-Periods reporters who gained countrywide honors past 12 months. They consist of:

Lauren FitzPatrick, Nationwide Headliner Award for ideal “education reporting by an unique or team” for her selection of tales on school cleanliness, faculty nursing shortages and a profile of a principal who endured from PTSD sparked by his violent childhood.

Stephanie Zimmermann, Shopper Federation of America Betty Furness Client Media Assistance Award for her body of work in purchaser investigations.

Nader Issa, Countrywide Affiliation of Black Journalists’ Salute to Excellence Awards, “digital media, one story news” for his multimedia protection of a controversial Chicago police shooting of a South Side barber.

Maureen O’Donnell, Modern society of Experienced Obituary Writers Awards, “best shorter-sort obituary” for her obit of longtime diner operator Sarkis Tashjian.

Richard Roeper, African American Film Critics Affiliation Roger Ebert Award for his “esteemed occupation spanning above 30 years, in which he utilized his system to assess and champion important is effective of cinema, both equally mainstream and impartial, at the Chicago Solar-Occasions.”

Mary Mitchell, Nationwide Modern society of Newspaper Columnists, honorable mention for a sequence of columns similar to the Laquan McDonald scenario.

Already this calendar year, we’ve been really hard at do the job, breaking tales about the administrative scandal at Lincoln Park Higher Faculty, violence on the CTA and the probability of soaring utility charges, amongst other people. Sports activities Saturday continues to be a significant element of our potential, such as this past Saturday’s tales on Hawk Harrelson’s health woes and David Ross balancing his purpose as Cubs manager with staying a divorced father.

Here’s the issue: For as fantastic as the past calendar year has been, we continue on to struggle the identical headwinds as other regional newspapers. For us to preserve moving that needle, we’ll need to have to preserve developing our readership.

So if you buy us at the grocery shop from time to time, please contemplate subscribing for dwelling supply. If you browse us on the web, consider a electronic subscription.

We engage in a important position in informing and entertaining Chicagoans and keeping electrical power accountable. Your assistance allows us to preserve “doing it proper,” and we hope to mature and give you even far more excellent journalism in the potential.

Chris Fusco

Editor-in-Main