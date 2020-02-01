Suntory Sungoliath pounds winless NEC Green Rockets

SUITA, OSAKA PREF. – A hat-trick from Tevita Li, the man of the game, brought Suntory Sungoliath a 40:14 bonus point win over the winless NEC Green Rockets on Saturday.

The 24-year-old New Zealand wing scored the first goal every half and crossed the chalk in the fifth and 44th minute when he scored a 19-0 game.

Li ended his hat-trick with his fifth attempt in four games in the 76th minute, and former Australian star Matt Giteau made his fifth conversion to complete the scoring.

Japanese international Hendrick Tui scored his first attempt of the season for Sungoliath, while his World Cup teammates Kotaro Matsushima and Tevita Tatafu also crossed for Suntory in 2019.

Australian Sam Jeffries had a chance at the Green Rockets.

None of the teams tried to score a penalty in front of 6,243 fans at Expo ’70 Commemorative Stadium.

In other games on Saturday the Toshiba Brave Lupus improved to 4: 0 and beat the last Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars with 45: 26. Jone Naikabula and Taiki Matsunobu each fought a duel.

Yamaha Jubilo got his third win in a demolition of the Hino Red Dolphins in eight attempts [48:19].

This game was followed at Nagoya Paloma Mizuho Rugby Stadium by Toyota Verblitz’s 58:29 win over Honda Heat, in which New Zealand-born wing Jamie Henry scored his sixth and seventh attempts this season.