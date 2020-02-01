FUKUOKA – The Sunwolves started their farewell season in Super Rugby on Saturday with 36:27 trouble over the Melbourne Rebels.

Keisuke Moriya, Jaba Bregvadze, Tautalatasi Tasi, James Dargaville and April all scored goals in the Fukuoka sunshine. April mercury prevailed against the Tokyo-based team with 16 points, 5 against 6 with the shoe.

The Sunwolves, who wanted to hit the street with a bang in their fifth and final year of Super Rugby, fired and Moriya shot to the ground after 10 minutes before a mobile mouth allowed hooker Bregvadze to collapse and leave the rebels stunned.

Hooker Anaru Rangu managed to get the guests back into play in the 25th minute, only the Sunwolves struck back through Tasi, who scored an excellent floated pass from Moriya and hit in the corner.

Dane Haylett-Petty prevailed to reduce the deficit to six points, but April took a penalty to send the Sunwolves 22:13 into the break.

Dargaville sprinted 50 meters and scored the home team’s fourth attempt at the beginning of the second half, before April went on the hour and then finished the home team with 23 points.

The Sunwolves ended 2-14 last year and have won only eight of 61 games since participating in the competition in 2016.

They had also lost all five previous meetings with the rebels.

Andrew Kellaway and Andrew Deegan retired late for the Melbourne team.