SUNY Cortland developed the COVID-19 crisis response program for students

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Not only are the times when unemployment is a threat, but also college students. That’s why SUNY Cortland helps students more than just academics.

The college’s commitment to the Cortland College Foundation has created emergency funding and efforts to help reduce stress and stress for its students financially.

“We know this has brought a lot of hardship to many students, many families in our community, so we want to make sure that whatever we can do to keep a student engaged, is still going strong.” face to face with your intentions… We do, says Fred Pierce, communications director at SUNY Cortland.

The fund provides emergency assistance up to $ 500 for students. The money is provided through the college’s alumni and assistants.

Students can use the money to pay for free tuition such as…

Distance learning materials (laptops, internet services, etc.)

Diet and personal care are important

Living room

Career advice

Transportation costs

This grant does not cover tuition or other university fees such as tuition or credit card fees.

“We know that students are having problems because we know everyone has a problem,” Pierce explained.

The college said within a few hours, they had received a great deal of answers, indicating that they needed students.

The program was announced earlier in the week with good news for students, with no time to spend. Application testing will begin on April 15 and the college hopes to begin distributing the gifts soon.

“Everyone must. All their lives are disrupted. They are working hard to learn how to get their education through a freshman path, and hopefully this will take some of the stress off of some of our students, ”Pierce said.

SUNY Cortland plans to have the charitable fundraising program even after COVID-19 passes.

For more information about funding or admission, click here for an emergency student website.

