SUNY Morrisville holds a milk dryer

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 / 10:18 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2020 / 10:18 AM EDT

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Morrisville is making sure everyone in their city has milk.

On Friday, April 10, a family in need can fetch milk such as milk, cheese, and yogurt by 4 pm. – 6 a.m. or until things are over when SUNY Morrisville drives the drive.

Milk will be managed at the SUNY Morrisville Dairy Complex located on Eaton Street.

Public hygiene, safety, and hygiene will be emphasized during the festival.

SUNY Morrisville holds water drives to help those in need in Morrisville and surrounding communities.

“We want to do something to help people in the community in these difficult times,” said Ashley Adams Marshall, assistant SUNY Morrisville professor of dairy science local milk. Not only does this help the needy in our community, but it also helps the dairy industry where demand for milk products is greatly reduced due to disease. flying COVID-19.

Contributing to this effort are the Morrisville Auxiliary Corporation (MAC) and the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District.

Those some of the donors are local, American Farmers, Hood and Chobani. For more information, to order a dairy product (milk, yogurt, and cheese), or to make a donation, contact Adams Marshall at adamsae@morrisville.edu.