SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus provided the Chenango County sterilization unit for the COVID-19 PPE

From a photo by Jason Gray, a captain in the Norwich Fire Department

NORWICH, NY (WSYR-TV) – The Norwich Campus of SUNY Morrisville is doing its best during COVID-19 assistance by providing emergency facilities in Chenango County with a large ultraviolet (UV) storage facility, allowing use more protection than ever. more than once.

The unit can compress up to 30 N95 masks and eight to 10 shields, making the region’s current PPE possible.

“Recognizing that the lack of access to PPE is a real threat to our fire department, law enforcement and medical institutions, we are honored to have the opportunity to support our community members who are at the forefront of the COVID epidemic. 19. , ”Said Lindsey Lefevre, Norwich Campus boss.

The average number of real Coronavirus in Chenango County as of April 10 is 55 according to the NYS Department of Health COVID tracker.

To date, the Norwich Fire Department has been the only emergency service in Chenango County to operate the Norwich Campus UV cabinet. He has also been held for the Norwich Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

The unit, which is located in the microbiology lab, is mainly used for purification of PPE, including gels and storage glasses, used in the laboratory.