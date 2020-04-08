The potentially important early democratic election has been overshadowed by voter repression and even murder, as residents of Wisconsin have been forced to decide whether to miss the opportunity to vote or to risk confrontation with Coronavirus.

Thousands gathered outside polling stations after the state’s Supreme Conservative Supreme Court refused to call Democrats to suspend voting or provide another vote.

Not only did they choose between Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders to win Donald Trump, but they also won a number of local tournaments.

Democrats said the Republican-backed court ruling would reduce voter turnout, as Senator Corey Booker said: “Milwaukee is home to the largest African-American community in Wisconsin. Don’t tell me.” “Forcing people to choose between health and the right to vote today is nothing but a horrible act of voter repression.”

His remarks were echoed by Susan Rice, who served as Barack Obama’s national security adviser, and she added, “In fact, murder.”

1/13

Steve Merriweather is waiting to vote at Riverside High School in Wisconsin Elementary School

REUTERS

2/13

Aaron Lipsky, deputy head of the Milwaukee Fire Department, is wearing personal clothing while monitoring health safety at a polling station at Hamilton High School during Wisconsin High School.

REUTERS

3/13

Voters at Wisconsin Elementary Mil practice around social distance in Milwaukee

REUTERS

4/13

Voters are waiting to cast their ballots at one of the polling stations in Milwaukee in the early years of Wisconsin.

REUTERS

5/13

Rachel Massenger with “Thank you for risking your life to vote” outside of Riverside University High School in Milwaukee in Wisconsin Elementary School

REUTERS

6/13

Voters in Mask are waiting to cast their ballots in Milwaukee in the early years of Wisconsin.

REUTERS

7/13

Voters outside Riverside University High School in Milwaukee in Wisconsin Elementary School

REUTERS

8/13

Voters cast their ballots in Milwaukee in the early days of Wisconsin

REUTERS

9/13

People wearing protective masks are waiting to vote in Milwaukee in the early years of Wisconsin.

REUTERS

10/13

An election commission worker in Milwaukee rests at the beginning of the Wisconsin term

AP

11/13

Milwaukee Election Commission workers make absentee ballots in Wisconsin primary school

AP

12/13

Voters were waiting to vote in Milosevo in the early years of Wisconsin

Environmental Protection Agency

13/13

A number of people are waiting to cast their ballots at Riverside High School in Milwaukee in the early years of Wisconsin.

Environmental Protection Agency

This process seems even more bizarre given the ruling of the separate federal court, the results of which do not appear to be announced until April 13. This was part of the action of District Judge William Conley, who granted a request to the Wisconsin Election Commission to extend the absentee ballot. Concerns about both voters and election officials being exposed to the virus.

Wisconsin, and Milwaukee in particular, has emerged as the new focus of the virus, with at least 92 deaths and more than 2,500 infections. Reports indicate that the disproportionate number of these individuals are African American.

Mr Sanders, 78, was among those calling for the election to be postponed.

“It is appalling that Republican lawmakers and the Conservative majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court are willing to jeopardize the health and safety of thousands of Viscansian voters tomorrow for their own political interests,” he said. “Let’s be clear: this election is dangerous amid the outbreak of the virus.”

His rival, 77-year-old Mr. Biden, did not make such a request. “There’s a lot that can be done; it’s up to the courts and the people of Wisconsin.”

Similarly, the race may be Mr. Sanders’ latest attempt to nominate a Democrat. In the run-up to the election, his turnout was 914, up from 1,217 in Mr. Biden’s.

Wisconsin has 90 representatives, but it is unclear how many of them will receive Mr. Sanders’ money. The poll, released this week by the University of Market’s School of Law, earned the former vice president 28 points over Senator Vermont.

The state, where Mr. Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, is one of the most important battlefields as the two parties prepare for November.

Mr Trump has pushed for Clinton to secure his government and 10 electoral votes with just 22,000 votes four years ago. It was one of only three states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, to win the White House.

On Tuesday, the importance of the competition for the participants did not disappear.

Henna and Gleason, 34, pregnant and infected with the coronavirus, were waiting for the missing ballot last week.

“It seems very unfair, undemocratic and unconstitutional,” said Ms Gleason, who works at a living center in Milwaukee. “It looks really absurd, and I think voter repression is at its best.”

The contest pitted the Democratic and Republican parties against each other over key questions about how to conduct an election in a crisis. Democrats have complained that the government is endangering the health of its citizens by delaying the election. Republicans insisted the election should proceed as planned – including voting for the Supreme Court’s central seat.

After several hours of voting, there were signs that the Wisconsin test was not going well.

In Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, it ran only 5 of its 180 popular polling stations, which forced hundreds of polling workers to step down due to health risks. In conclusion, logjam has forced voters to wait in some cases in different queues with multiple blocks. Many of them did not have face masks.

Meanwhile, Robin Woss, a member of the Wisconsin House of Representatives, wore a Republican, mask, gloves and other protective equipment because he sought to reassure voters that voting was personally “very safe”.

Additional reports by Associated Press

