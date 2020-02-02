Super 25-ranking basketball Super 25 in Chicago on 2 February 2020

It was a good week to lose. The Super 25 ranked teams from last week combined for 12 losses. All but one of them managed to keep up the rankings because of the general CV, but there were many changes.

Evanston’s week was remarkable. The Wildkits lost to two good teams, Glenbrook South and Loyola and defeated a solid team, Oak Park. It was definitely a dip in shape for the Wildkits. Just a week ago, some speculated that the young team could win back-to-back class 4A state titles.

Evanston has no overwhelming talent and the highest starter is 6-4. Sharing the ball and shooting had been the key offensive. The Wildkits had more sales than assists against Loyola and Glenbrook South.

“We don’t share basketball well enough,” said Evanston coach Mike Ellis. “We just don’t attack a united team. Everyone tries to do something individually.”

Ending the week with a victory against the talented Huskies proved that the Wildkits are still one of the elite teams in the area. It’s hard to stay perfect against a robust schedule.

Power of the schedule

Oak Forest and Loyola both have impressive records this season, but the teams are not sufficiently challenged to crack the top ten.

The Bengal have only faced two ranked teams (Oak Lawn, Lincoln-Way East) and both beat.

Loyola has played three ranked teams. The Ramblers beat Notre Dame and Evanston and lost to Homewood-Flossmoor.

Compare that with Simeon, who has played 12 ranked teams and Homewood-Flossmoor, and Notre Dame who have both faced nine ranked teams.

Shorthanded losses

Joliet West went 1-1 this week, defeating Romeoville and losing to Bolingbrook. The Tigers were without multiple players, including junior Jaiden Lee and Toledo recruiting Jamere Hill.

Young coach Tyrone Slaughter was in DJ Steward, Tyler Beard and Grant Newell in the loss of Dolphins at Orr.

New additions to the Super 25

Hillcrest (15-7): The Hawks were ranked in the preseason and are full of talented, athletic juniors. It was only a matter of time until Don Houston got his team on track. That seems to be happening now. Hillcrest defeated H-F during the weekend and gave Evanston a real fight on January 18.

Hinsdale South (22-2): Another one of those teams with a low overall strength of the schedule and an excellent record. But the Hornets recently picked up a few huge wins and defeated their rising crosstown rivals Hinsdale Central and spicy Morton.

Dropping out

Lincoln Park (19-3): It feels wrong to give the Lions another blow after Chicago Public Schools have suspended their season, but it also doesn’t really work if a team is not currently playing in the Super 25. Lincoln Park will return when their season resumes.

Fenwick (19-5): The Friars lost to Riverside-Brookfield on Friday, so keep yo-yo in and out of the rankings.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (20-1) 1

Still undefeated in Illinois

2. Bloom (21-5) 5

Beat Thornton, Marian Catholic

3. Thornton (22-1) 2

Lost at Bloom

4. Notre Dame (22-3) 4

Hosts St. Patrick Friday

5. Evanston (21-3) 3

Up and down week

6. Bogan (20-2) 6

Great contender for city title

7. Young (15-8) 7

Two big wins in California

8. Homewood Flossmoor (18-3) 8

Lost from Hillcrest

9. Simeon (16-8) 13

Questions become depth

10. Marian Catholic (17-7) 11

Lost at Bloom

11. DePaul Prep (19-3) 9

Lost to Brother Rice

12. Loyola (22-2) 17

Knocked down Evanston

13. Oak forest (21-1) 18

Solid profit vs. Lincoln Way East

14. Joliet West (20-4) 12

1-1 while they are abbreviated

15. Morgan Park (15-8) 14

City tournament is a great opportunity

16. Bolingbrook (19-4) 20

The Raiders can score

17. Glenbrook South (20-3) 22

Cooper Noard is one to watch

18. Kankakee (18-2) 19

Survived Lincoln-Way East

19. Mundelein (19-3) 23

Beat Warren, Waukegan

20. Stevenson (17-4) 15

Lost by Lake Forest

21. York (22-3) 25

Nice win vs. Lyon

22. Hillcrest (15-7) NR

Become very dangerous

23. Waubonsie Valley (21-3) 16

Lost by Naperville North

24. Cary-Grove (21-3) 21

Lost by Huntley

25. Hinsdale South (22-2) NR

Morton dominated