Super 55: The Best Free Agents of the Low Season 2020 | National sport

Until then, Super Bowl LIV, and a warm welcome to our readers of the Super 55, our list of the 55 best free agents for the 2020 NFL campaign.

Less than six weeks have passed before the start of the new league year, and teams have to complete their off-season shopping lists. As always, it’s smartest to juxtapose the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s freelance and draft classes, and to ensure that they take advantage of all the value-adding factors of this spring while addressing as many squad problems as possible.

And while we do a thorough look at the second and third wave free agent ratings (read: generally where the teams make the most profit), we consider this our starting point for the original Free Agency and the outline plans we shared Late last month.

Of course there will be disagreements with our list – including a number of personnel disputes prior to this release – as this is a completely subjective exercise. So first and foremost, you know that when compiling the Super 55, which also measures past production in comparison to unused potential, schematic environment and volatility, the most important thing was the position value and age.

Some examples: Dak Prescott is obviously not the most successful quarterback on our list, but the most attractive free agent of the year, not to mention the quarterback. Why? He is 26 and is just starting to blossom with a lot of schematic flexibility and impressive durability in the most important position.

In contrast, Tom Brady may be the greatest of all time, but he is 43 years old, may have had the worst season of his career, and is thinking about a change in plan and culture for the first time in his unsurpassed career.

On the other hand, Jadeveon Clowney may be the best defender available, but in today’s NFL, we appreciate Chris Jones and Yannick Ngakoue – more established passers – a little more. Derrick Henry was a monster for the titans on their way to winning the NFL and a couple of playoff dragon kills, but he’s still a running back, which is the easiest position to replace in the sport.

The value of versatility is reflected in our list, but perhaps most clearly at the narrow end and at the linebacker, where one-trick ponies obviously sign less lucrative multi-year contracts than their multi-member colleagues.

Will all these free agents be released on March 18? Barely. The Apply Franchise and Transition Day window opens on February 25th. We adapt our list accordingly. At least expect Prescott and Jones to be among the markers.

1. QB DAK PRESCOTT

2. DT CHRIS JONES

3. EDGE YANNICK NGAKOUE

4. WR AMARI COOPER

5. EDGE JADEVEON CLOWNEY

6. CB BYRON JONES

7th floor BRANDON SCHERFF

8. EDGE SHAQ BARRETT

9. OT JACK CONKLIN

10. QB DREW BREES

11. QB TOM BRADY

12. QB RYAN TANNEHILL

13. QB JAMEIS WINSTON

14. QB PHILIP RIVERS

15. QB TEDDY BRIDGEWATER

16. CB JAMES BRADBERRY

17. OT ANTHONY CASTONZO

18. S JUSTIN SIMMONS

19. S ANTHONY HARRIS

20. WR A.J. GREEN

21. TE HUNTER HENRY

22.EDGE MATT JUDON

23. EDGE BUD DUPREE

24.EDGE ROBERT QUINN

25. CB CHRIS HARRIS JR.

26th floor JOE THUNEY

27th EDGE ARIK ARMSTEAD

28th TE AUSTIN HOOPER

29. RB DERRICK HENRY

30. LB CORY LITTLETON

31. EDGE DANTE FOWLER

32. EDGE EVERSON HANDLES

33. WR ROBBY ANDERSON

34. CB LOGAN RYAN

35. RB MELVIN GORDON

36. DT D.J. READER

37. WR EMMANUEL SANDERS

38th OT D.J. HUMPHRIES

39. OT HALAPOULIVAATI VAITAI

40th OT BRYAN BULAGA

41. OT JASON PETERS

42nd floor ANDRUS PEAT

43. DT JARRAN REED

44. EDGE MARKUS GOLDEN

45th S VONN BELL

46. ​​CB TRAE WAYNES

47. OT ANDREW WHITWORTH

48. S HA HA CLINTON-DIX

49. CB JIMMY SMITH

50th S JIMMIE WARD

51. LB JOE SCHOBERT

52nd EDGE MARIO ADDISON

53. CB KENDALL FULLER

54th S TRE BOSTON

55. LB KYLE VAN NOY

