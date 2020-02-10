Super 6: More misery for Leeds? Keep Nottingham Forest rising? The

% MINIFYHTML5556ea96cdbcb90e031a5411ad22003011%

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions for Tuesday’s action. Do you get the £ 250k?

Thommo expects a Brentford victory to amass more misery in Leeds with a third consecutive loss, but who else does he support and where do you lean on in the free to play game? There is £ 250,000 for the shot, so get your scores now!

Brentford 2-1 Leeds (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds is on a slippery slope in the minute. It is sometimes difficult to get back on track. To Millwall, everyone thought they had taken a turn and that this was the crucial moment in their season, but it was the opposite. The team of Marcelo Bielsa could not score against Wigan and Nottingham Forest despite having seen the ball a lot, so they are in trouble.

They are confronted with a Brentford team that is now flying. It’s a huge game for both parties, but Brentford has so far enjoyed his last season at Griffin Park, and this will continue.

Marcelo Bielsa will try to lead his team to three nice points and end up with a miserable shape.

Super stats: Leeds & # 39; London Woes …

Leeds has only the lonely victory of his last 11 visits to London, and this is certainly reflected in the selections. More than half of the Super 6 participants expect a Brentford victory in this promotional chase. Play for free.

Wigan 2-1 Middlesbrough (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough has sunk into shape after a good period, they are only working at the moment. Wigan is in the same boat, but is now four points behind after losing to Preston at home. When the biggest clubs in the EFL Championship face Wigan, they seem to react and take a step forward, as they did a few weeks ago against Leeds on Elland Road.

Super stats: Even Stevens?

Although Thommo has opted for a home win, 26.7 percent of Super 6 players support a 1-1 draw at DW Stadium. Which score do you like, with £ 250k at stake? Play for free.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Charlton (10/1 with Sky Bet)

This confrontation speaks for itself. Nottingham Forest is currently gaining a lot of confidence after an excellent win over Leeds, leaving them just one point away from the automatic promotion sites. Stoke hit Charlton well and is dangerously above the relegation zone. This will be a comfortable home win for Forest.

Tyler Walker scored Forest’s second place in a 2-0 win over Leeds in the City Ground

Super statistics: Forest To Chop The Gap?

After their 2-0 win over Leeds, 91% of players support Nottingham Forest to defeat Charlton and continue his promotion to the table. With £ 250,000 to win, who do you choose? Play for free.

Swansea 2-1 QPR (8/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR is another team that has enjoyed a revival but now hesitates. Swansea was 2-1 against Derby and wasted it, which will have disappointed Steve Cooper. I think they should have enough to overcome QPR and resume their fight for a play-off spot.

Super statistics: swans to plan past hoops?

A significant 30 percent predicts a 2-1 win for Swansea as they try to recover after the loss to Derby, while almost three-quarters of Super 6 players support them with all three points. Play for free.

Barnsley 0-1 Birmingham (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham currently has a good run. They are undefeated in five, while Barnsley did not win in fourth and is in 23rd place, eight points below Charlton in 21. It will be a tight and tense case, but the shape of the visitors can be crucial in the outcome. of the competition The winner can be a mistake or be late.

The goal of Lukas Jutkiewicz crowned a 3-1 win for Birmingham over Bristol City on Friday night

Super statistics: Will Barnsley prove a serious opposition?

Only 14 percent of Super 6 competitors expect Barnsley to win a win against Birmingham in shape. Will you also go against the flow, with £ 250k at stake? Play for free.

Helmet Blackburn 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

It was a good point for Hull in Reading on Saturday. I was disappointed with Blackburn when I saw them this weekend. It is clear that they miss the goals of Bradley Dack, they also lost Holtby and did not have much in the future, which is a concern.

Super statistics: where is the helmet still?

Hull has been fighting since the loss of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, 69 percent of the Super 6 players predicting that he would continue against Blackburn. Only 11 percent expect a change of fortune for visitors. Where do you play your cards?

