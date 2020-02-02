Super Bowl: 2020 announcements overview

MIAMI – There are an estimated 100 million viewers of the Super Bowl on Sunday, and while a majority focus on the game itself, many viewers enjoy these high-budget ads just as much!

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s crop of ads, and check out the media player above for an overview of some of the 2020 announcements.

LOTS OF CELEBRITES!

The inclusion of multiple celebrities in the spots is a growing trend in Super Bowl advertising, said Mark DiMassimo, CEO of Dimassimo Goldstein.

“You bring together the people you just watch, like the Brian Cranston. I will look at him in anything,” he said.

Brands are also lining up to hit songs and nostalgia to try to separate themselves from all kinds of controversy in these political times of division.

“People are just tired of the polarization of society,” said Peter Daboll, CEO of Ace Metrix.

This year includes the look of Bud Light in the brains of rapper Post Malone, Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in a Mountain Dew themed parody of “The Shining”, and the glamor of the brand Jonathan Van Ness for a Pop spot -Tarts.

Viewers will also see Rob Riggle and Sofia Vergara representing Bounty, Missy Elliott and H.E.R. teaming up for Pepsi, and the ensemble of Katie Couric, Busy Philipps, Lilly Singh and astronaut Nicole Stott coming together for Olay.

PRESIDENTIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air ads during the Super Bowl.

Each campaign spent approximately $ 10 million in 60 seconds of airtime, according to the Associated Press.

The Bloomberg spot focuses on his efforts to combat gun violence, while Trump highlights his economic record during his years as president.

START ON SOCIAL

Most announcements are no longer shown during the Super Bowl. Many brands choose to publish their ads on their social networks to start the buzz.

Bud Light and Bounty, for example, released two versions of their ads and asked social subscribers to vote for those that will eventually air during the Super Bowl.

“TV advertisers are more valuable than ever and digital advertising is more valuable than ever,” says Mark DiMassimo, CEO of marketing agency Dimassimo Goldstein. “All these people who said that digital was going to replace television were simply wrong. There is more digital advertising, it is more precious. There is more television advertising, it is more precious and the Super Bowl is the best he can get. “

NEWS 2020

The drag queens make their historic debut in an advertisement for Sabra hummus.

The announcement includes a mix of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, rapper T-Pain and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, Adweek reported.

Microsoft’s announcement spotlights Katie Sowers, the 49ers’ offensive assistant coach who, on Sunday, will become the first woman and the first openly gay person to coach in a Super Bowl.

Little Caesars is also a beginner, airing its first Super Bowl ad this year.

