Super Bowl 2020 begins with dark tribute to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna

MIAMI – Even in the Super Bowl, they felt Kobe Bryant.

San Francisco’s Richard Sherman pointed to the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey, the beginning of many awards dedicated to basketball legend on football day. Among them: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers line up for a moment of silence to honor the nine victims of last weekend’s helicopter crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The teams stood on their respective 24 lines – in tribute to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey. Some fans in the game wore Lakers jerseys, while some even wore the Bryant High School jersey.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join in a moment of silence as the 49ers, Chiefs and National Football League extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. … They will never be forgotten.” , was the message that got up at Hard Rock Stadium.

As this announcement was made, two of the four screens on the stage showed a picture of Bryant and the names of the other eight victims of the crash. The other two video screens showed an image of the old Minnesota Vikings star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who also died last week.

Sherman also appeared on the Fox show before the game to read a poem called “Favorite Football” – adapting most of what he said from Bryant’s “Favorite Basketball” poem he wrote as a way to announce that the 2015 season -16 would be his last with the Lakers and the NBA.

“I played with sweat and bad. Not because my challenge was telling me. But because he called me,” Sherman read, copying Bryant’s words in this particular quote. “I did everything for you. Because this is what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you made me feel.”

During the warm-up at the Super Bowl, many players wore wedges designed with special tributes to Bryant. San Francisco’s Dante Pettis was purple and gold with the words “Mamba Out” – the last two words of Bryant’s retirement speech after his 60-point farewell game in 2016 – decorated sideways. Emmanuel Sanders of the 49ers wore a pair with the words “Rest In Peace” and Kansas City’s Demarcus Robinson had pictures of Bryant and his number 24 on top.

Tributes to all other aspects of the sports world continued on Sunday, just a week after the crash. At the Miami-Pittsburgh men’s basketball game, Pitt’s friends threw purple and gold confetti – the Lakers’ colors – into the air after the Panthers scored their first basket. And before a Serie A football match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome between Lazio and Spal, Bryant’s photo was viewed on jumbo video screens.

At the PGA Tour Phoenix Open event, the tournament featured players playing a 16th-minute tribute to Bryant using the uniforms of the two Lakers to reduce the final round position of pin 3 on the court.

The pin was placed 24 meters from the front edge and 8 meters from the left edge in the round hole that accommodates more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had 24 on the one side and 8 on the other, and large numbers matched the grass in front of the green.

On Saturday night, Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba skated in a 24 shirt – another way to honor Bryant.

The NFL also announced that 20 underlined helmets and footballers would be auctioned off to benefit the Mamba Sports Foundation. Some of those who signed NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, John Harbaugh, Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Paul Rudd, Deion Sanders, and all members of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Always love you, Richard.”

