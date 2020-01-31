Super Bowl 2020: Fiona the hippo chooses chefs to win the Super Bowl, but does she instantly regret it?

CINCINNATI – Fiona the hippo may be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers after throwing up on the Kansas City Chiefs while trying to make his choice for the Super Bowl.

A new video from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows the beloved hippo embarking on Super Bowl action.

The three-year-old had an unexpected reaction when he was tasked with choosing between the two teams in Super Bowl 54.

Fiona received two enrichment toys. One had the Kansas City Chiefs logo, the other had the 49ers logo.

The video shows Fiona touching the chefs logo with her muzzle and almost instantly vomiting her lettuce lunch.

“It looks like Fiona is not a fan of the Chiefs,” the zoo posted on its Facebook page.

The prediction leads to a debate on social networks: Did Fiona choose the Chiefs, or did her reaction favor the 49ers?

“Go 49ers! Even Fiona knows a good team when they see one,” posted one person on Facebook.

“It was his way of choosing KC!” Wrote another person.

What do you think?

Fiona the hippopotamus was born prematurely in 2017, but now it has become a joyful and playful Internet sensation.

