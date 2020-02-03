Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: You may have missed the tribute to Kobe Bryant during the halftime show

(CNN) – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced last week that Kobe Bryant would be recognized during their Super Bowl 2020 halftime show.

But a lot of people missed it.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California a week before the Super Bowl LIV.

“We will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country,” said Shakira at a Super Bowl press event on Thursday. “I am sure he would be very proud to see the message we want to convey on stage that day.”

Jennifer Lopez invited Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa to their concert in 2018. (Instagram)

Lopez said the tribute was “heartfelt” for the man who was a close friend of her and her fiancé, former New Yorker Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

During the press conference, she got emotional when she spoke about Bryant and his wife Vanessa, whom she said had attended their last Las Vegas show on a “Date Night” in 2018.

“We had a nice night that night,” said Lopez. “I think it only affects everyone so much because it reminds us again of how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment.”

This was a tribute to Bryant during the half time broadcast. (NFL)

The commemorative show for Bryant took place at half-time when Lopez ‘eleven-year-old daughter Emme and a children’s choir came on stage to sing “Let’s Get Loud”.

A top view of the field showed a huge cross that glowed in purple and yellow and showed the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers for whom Bryant played from 1996 until his retirement in 2016. However, some on social media were disappointed:

(Twitter)

Latin trap and reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, who appeared with Shakira and Lopez on part of the halftime show, released a song entitled “6 Rings” in Bryant’s memory last week.

“Congratulations, you also won 6 rings … five in the NBA, a marriage that your daughters gave you,” he sings on the track. “When I think of someone staying with you, I lose control, but no, it’s for you to have someone to play with in heaven.”

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs take a minute’s silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant before the Super Bowl LIV. (Getty)

Before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers began, there was also a moment to honor those who died in the helicopter crash.

The players lined up at the 24-yard line for a moment of silence. Bryant was number 24 when he played for the Lakers.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

