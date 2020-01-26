Super Bowl 2020: LA County Sheriff’s Department Heads To Miami For Safety Preparations Before The 2022 SoCal Game

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) – In two years, the Super Bowl 2022 will land in Southern California at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Inglewood Police are already preparing for the big game and the massive security operation that accompanies the enthusiastic crowd.

“It’s a national security event when you talk about the Super Bowl, so it’s important to work with the City of Inglewood and the NFL to ensure we have enough assets,” said the LASD chief, Jim Hellmold, at Eyewitness News.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva was originally part of a 10-person contingent from the department traveling to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami next week to take note of security operations. On Friday, however, he withdrew from the trip, citing a family emergency.

Chief Hellmold, Deputy Sheriff Robin Limone and seven other highly skilled members of the department will accompany their counterparts from the Miami-Dade police and other law enforcement agencies providing security to Super Bowl 2020. The NFL requires local authorities to start planning the event two years in advance.

“Disciplines such as criminal explosives, special weapons, emergency planning and tactics to ensure a safe event both on site and from and to,” said Chief Hellmold.

Eyewitness News has had a glimpse of some of the specialized equipment that will be deployed by LASD in 2022 and is already in use for other high profile events here in southern California, including the Chargers games.

“You have to plan pretty much everything,” said the sergeant of the Special Law Enforcement Bureau team leader. Russell Boucher. “Whatever comes from a terrorist, we have to plan for the worst, right down to a possible rescue of hostages, vehicle bombs, vehicle barricades – any such emergency that will require our help.”

The Inglewood Police Service will be the lead security agency for Super Bowl 2020, but LASD will provide much of the planning and personnel.

“Although we are all police officers – we both have SWAT teams – we may have different techniques or tactics, or ways of handling situations,” said MP Kevin Hilgendorf of the Special Office of Law Enforcement. of the LASD. “So now we have to coordinate this because we’re all going to work together and we have to be on the same page.”

Detective Mark Seibel works with “Boomer”, the only police dog in the country trained to detect precursor materials from chemical or biological weapons.

“Boomer would not be used for chemical or biological weapons that have already been released,” said detective Seibel. “He is looking for something that is still in a scattering device, therefore something that is hidden and that has not yet exploded.”

“Rosie” is another of the specially trained canines of LASD.

“She works at the Rose Bowl, she works at the Golden Globes, so she is very familiar with big events,” said Sgt. Said John Hanson.

The ministry expects the training trip to the Miami Super Bowl and related events to cost approximately $ 30,000, but says “there is no price tag when talking security, “and that the money comes from a pool of funds set aside for travel and training.

We have asked about reviews that say the trip may seem like a mess – just a free trip to watch the Super Bowl.

“Do we like our job? Yes, absolutely we do,” said Hellmold. “But we will focus on learning best practices to provide a safe experience when fans and customers come to Inglewood.”

He added that he was not supporting the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, he was just looking for a safe game.

