Super Bowl 2020 MVP: Patrick Mahomes takes prize ... not to depress Bears fans

For the first three quarters of Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers did the impossible. They made Patrick Mahomes look like someone who would have drafted general manager Ryan Pace.

They intercepted two of his steps. They prevented him from throwing a touchdown pass. They harassed him. They made him look human.

But then the fourth quarter happened. With the Chiefs 10 points lower, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to lead his team to a 31-20 victory. Oh, and he was called the most valuable player in the game.

It wasn’t his best game, but it was the one who best describes what makes him great.

“We never lost faith,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. No one on this team had their head down.”

Why should they? They had Mahomes.

Not to highlight a point, the point that asks what the bears might have thought when they drafted Mitch Trubisky about Mahomes in 2017. The point that asks about the street value of the material that Pace had that night taken. The person who asks a pathetic question “why, oh, why” and then starts to sob in his pillow.

So no, not to work out that point at all.

But dear.

When it mattered most, Mahomes pushed away the habit that had struck him most of the night. What could have been, Bears fans.

This in itself is nothing against Trubisky. It was not his fault that the bears chose him so high. He is therefore a very rich man. It is not his fault that he is not as ridiculously good as the bears thought he was when they exchanged it.

He is not nearly as good as Mahomes. That is not up to him. It’s on Tempo.

Was Sunday Pace’s worst nightmare? No. It was part of a long, painful nightmare. It was the culmination of a nightmare in which the train does not stop, the parachute does not open and the girl does not know your name.

It is one thing that the bears have made a bad choice. It is another when the player who passed them on looks like he is one of those talents who once emerged in the generation. And that the player is only 24.

We are told that doubting the Trubisky selection is the definition of 20/20 afterwards. It may be afterwards that a fan or a writer looks back and says that the bears should have taken Mahomes instead of Trubisky. But for a general manager there is only the moment of truth and Pace blew his. You can’t see Pace’s decision in the context of what conventional thinking was in 2017. Special talent evaluators find the special players even if they seemed disguised.

We all have Trubisky fatigue. It is February. We have to talk about something else. Pitchers and catchers. The NBA All-Star Game. But Mahomes drags us back to a night in 2017 where everything changed for two franchises.

He had the 49ers exactly where he wanted them on Sunday evening. His team fell 20-10 to start the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had twice fallen by 10 points compared to the Titans in the AFC championship and still came out as winners. So more of the same came here, right?

Apparently not. Mahomes threw an interception on that first ride of the last quarter. It was so out of character for him, so far away from the expected storyline that it was disorienting. Who took Mr. Mahomes and would they please return it?

But wait!

A 44-meter completion to Tyreek Hill and an interference call led to Mahomes’ first touchdown pass of the night and a three-point game with another six minutes and another 13 seconds. Would it be enough?

In the next series – and for the first time all night – the Chiefs’ defense made the 49ers go out three times. Mahomes followed with a 38-meter completion to Sammy Watkins who pushed the Chiefs to the San Francisco 10. Asked for comment, the 49ers said, “Uh-oh.” Damien Williams’ five-meter touchdown reception led to a 24-20 lead with 2:44 left. It wasn’t over yet.

But it was over.

“Coach Reid told me to keep firing,” said Mahomes.

Anyone who had seen the child play in the past two seasons could have been forgiven for thinking that a spaceship had delivered him to Earth. He was blessed with an arm that could bring soccer to tight spaces, legs that could escape from angry defensive lines and a ghost that saw things on a soccer field that others couldn’t see.

But for the first three quarters of Sunday, he wasn’t himself.

For the last quarter he made sure he was.