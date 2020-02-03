Super Bowl 2020: shooting at the Polo Grounds bar in San Francisco during the Super Bowl LIV

SAN FRANCISCO – During the final minutes of the match, gunshots were heard in a San Francisco bar.

On Sunday at 7:04 p.m., deputies of the San Francisco sheriff and the San Francisco police responded to a shootout where several witnesses said they heard between 4 and 5 shots.

“It was like bang, bang, bang, yeah it was consecutive,” said Ravi Sharma.

Sharma was next to the bar of Zaika’s Indian restaurant, hidden in the kitchen with three other people.

“We ran into the kitchen. Yeah, it was kind of weird. We were just like what’s going on? Do we have to lock the doors, will the gunman enter here? We had no idea what was going on, “said Sharma. .

Outside the camera, several people watching the game inside the bar said the suspect had fought with a woman, had been kicked from the bar, returned and started shooting.

A bullet hole can be seen on the glass door of the bar.

SFPD confirmed that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, ran into a light pole, and was subsequently arrested.

A gun has been recovered. No injuries were reported.

Before the shooting, a strong presence of the SFPD was observed in the District of Mission. The agents facilitated the closure of SFMTA streets on Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st Street. As well as 24th street between Barlett and Potrero Avenue.

“Mission is one of the areas we will focus on. We are thinking all over the city. We have many cops available here today. There was no discretionary leave for the police,” said officer Joseph Tomlinson.

