MIAMI – 9:15 p.m.

San Francisco is in command and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City was intercepted for the second time in half time.

Mahomes’ 11:57 gift in the game ended a training session where the Chiefs were in a position to get at least three points and cut the San Francisco 20-10 lead.

But in third and -6 on the 23 of the 49ers, the Chiefs simply couldn’t deliver. Mahomes’ pass was launched a little behind Tyreek Hill, who could not secure the hold. The ball rebounded from his hands and landed in the arms of Tarvarius Moore of San Francisco, who sent him back seven yards from the 49ers 20.

9 p.m.

The 49ers took advantage of the interception of Patrick Mahomes.

Raheem Mostert came in by one yard and San Francisco was 20-10 ahead of Kansas City with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

The 49ers needed just under three minutes to cover 55 yards in six games, with Jimmy Garoppolo connecting to Kendrick Bourne on a big 11-yard gain while facing the 3rd and 8th to continue.

That’s now 17 unanswered points for the 49ers. They prevail over the Chiefs 292-185.

8.50 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City almost dropped the ball.

In the next shot, he turned it over anyway.

Mahomes was recovered by Fred Warner of San Francisco with 5:23 left in the third quarter, giving the 49ers the ball with a three-point lead.

Mahomes had Nick Bosa released the ball for a loss of nine yards on the previous snap, then attempted to force a ball on the third and -12 and ended up throwing it directly at Warner.

8:40 p.m.

Robbie Gould connected again in the first half of the third quarter, and San Francisco took a 13-10 lead over Kansas City.

The 49ers kicked off in the second half and covered 60 yards in nine games, nipping 5:31 from the clock. Gould struck 42 yards.

Meanwhile, reactions to the Super Bowl half-time show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were not lacking.

NBA reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks said the show “almost got me in trouble”. Florida Senator Rick Scott tweeted that he thought Pitbull should have been on the show – “America has been stolen” – he said.

8 p.m.

It’s halftime at Super Bowl 54, with San Francisco and Kansas City tied 10-10.

The 49ers edged out the Chiefs 177-155 and looked set to take the lead when Jimmy Garoppolo joined tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard game that would have taken San Francisco to Kansas City 15 to 6 seconds from the end.

But Kittle was called in for an offensive pass interference to cancel the big game, the 49ers knelt on the ensuing snap to miss the timer, and left at half time.

It was the first time the Super Bowl had been tied at halftime since 2015, when Seattle and New England entered the knock-out break at 14.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a total of 12 for 18 passes for 104 yards. Garoppolo had a score of 9 for 11 for 89 yards and the only touchdown in the game.

7.45 p.m.

Tom Brady ran a Super Bowl trick game without putting on a uniform.

Long-standing Patriots quarterback, 42, can become unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he scared New England in an advertisement during the first half of Sunday’s game.

“They say all good things have to end, that the best just know when to leave,” said Brady in the announcement, crossing an empty football stadium and hinting at a possible retirement.

Brady says he has a major announcement, the music stops – then he reveals that he is reading a script for Hulu.

“Me,” adds Brady, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Brady attended Sunday’s Super Bowl and appeared on the field with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri.

7:40 p.m.

Jimmy Garoppolo communicated with Kyle Juszczyk on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left in the first half, and Super Bowl 54 between San Francisco and Kansas City is tied 10-10.

Garoppolo is now 8 to 10 for 69 yards and a score. He had been eliminated in the previous San Francisco test, which strangely means good things will happen: he’s now 39 for 42 for 461 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season in the drive immediately after an interception.

7:30 p.m.

Another fourth and a call from head coach Andy Reid paid off.

Harrison Butker’s 31-yard goal with 9:32 left in the first period was good, and Kansas City pushed their lead over San Francisco to 10-3.

Damien Williams got three yards on the fourth and 1 from San Francisco 19 to continue the drive.

7:20 p.m.

A woman apparently attempted to enter the field at Super Bowl 54.

Security personnel stopped the woman’s offer during the first quarter. An Associated Press photographer captured images of the security woman before she reached the playing surface.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman would face charges.

7:10 p.m.

The leaders took a risk and ended up with a touchdown.

After Damien Williams had four yards on the fourth and 1 for the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for the first TD of the game with 31 seconds left in the opening quarterback while Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers were drunk first and goal, then Mahomes went to his right before finding a fold and entering the end zone.

Safety for 49ers Jimmie Ward was rocked in a third-down game where Mahomes scrambled near the touchline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes and he went out of bounds, but he remained on the ground for about a minute after making the big hit.

6:55 p.m.

The 49ers first hit Super Bowl 54.

Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard basket with 7:57 left in the opening quarter, and San Francisco took a quick 3-0 lead over Kansas City.

The Chiefs have now dropped the first score in their three playoff games this season.

Kansas City kicked off the game and made three outs, Patrick Mahomes tossing a pair of unfinished. The 49ers averted disaster when overturned Richie James Jr. stifled the Chiefs’ punt but recovered.

The 49ers coldly ran 58 yards in 10 games, the big hit being a 32-yard run from Deebo Samuel.

6:35 p.m.

It’s time for football and Demi Lovato started the Super Bowl perfectly.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner”, in which American soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on stadium screens and a performance punctuated by an overflight of a military fighter plane. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pre-game introductions, with the 49ers first, then the Chiefs – with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes welcome Florida State.

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors awarded by the NFL on Saturday evening.

The 49ers won the draw by calling “queues”, which could bode well for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners have all lost the draw before the game.

5:55 p.m.

On the biggest day of football, they took the time to remember a basketball legend.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warm-ups before the Super Bowl and lined up on their respective 24-yard lines – a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash January 26.

Bryant wore number 24 in his last 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Richard Sherman of San Francisco appeared in the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox’s pre-game show to read a poem titled “Dear Football”. He largely copied “Dear Basketball”, the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his last season.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Always love, Richard.”

5:40 p.m.

Both the Chiefs and the 49ers started the season in Florida and have now finished the season in Florida.

Kansas City started with a week 1 win in Jacksonville. The San Francisco Super Bowl race started with a week 1 win at Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs will return to Florida twice next season, with games in Miami and Tampa Bay. The 49ers have three very long cross-country trips scheduled for next season – among the New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots – but no returns to Florida are scheduled for 2020.

The dates of the 2020 games will not be known for a few months.

