Super Bowl 2020: The be-all and end-all of big game advertisers

Despite the surge in online advertising, the Super Bowl remains the largest day of advertising. Big brands drop up to $ 5.6 million for a 30-second spot. Fox Sports said it was sold out in November.

Advertisers will undoubtedly hope for a better game than last season’s snoozer, with a tight game spanning every four quarters to get the most out of their investments. This year’s range of brands includes well-known and some new names, including Facebook’s first big game spot.

Take a look at the participants of this year’s show and check frequently here who is still playing and who is puncturing.

Who’s new

Facebook

The social media giant is making its Super Bowl debut with a few stars who share rock in their names – Sylvester Rocky Stallone and Chris Rock.

A number of teasers show Rock doing pushups and firing a large toy rocket, while other teasers show people playing rock, paper, scissors, swings in rocking chairs, and more rock-related gadgets.

Pop-tarts

The Kellogg brand will open its first 30-second Super Bowl spot at the end of the first half. A teaser for advertising shows Jonathan Van Ness, who freaks out about dry and boring pretzels and shouts: “Someone has to fix this.” The following text says “We fixed it” with the Pop-Tarts logo and alludes to the new Pop-Tarts pretzel.



Sabra Hummus brand Sabra unveiled teasers for their very first Super Bowl commercial. The teasers show an unexpected mix of stars such as rappers T-Pain, Drag Queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, who are back on screen for the first time since their notorious fall-out Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are. The teasers set the stage for a 30-second commercial by VaynerMedia, which will be shown for the first time during the Super Bowl and demonstrates the versatility and attractiveness of Sabra Hummus.

Saucony The Saucony running brand will air a commercial during the Super Bowl to launch a commercial during the Super Bowl that will showcase plans for their first biodegradable shoe. The shoe is a new casual lifestyle creation from the brand’s legendary Originals line, which is made from natural materials and renewable raw materials. Saucony worked with the global creative and advertising agency Arnold Worldwide on its very first Super Bowl advertisement. Boston-based companies have teamed up to create a spot that will run on Fox’s streaming platforms during the game.

Who’s back

missiles mortgage

Rocket Mortgage has aired its third Super Bowl commercial since 2016, this time with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who will make his TV commercial debut in a minute. Momoa will give viewers a humorous look at how Rocket Mortgage is helping Jason feel at home.



Google

Google first broadcast a Super Bowl a decade ago at the 2010 Super Bowl. During this year’s Super Bowl, the search giant of this anniversary will celebrate with a touching story: “Loretta”, which tells the story of an older man who uses the Google Assistant to remember his wife and love.

Verizon Verizon wants to show how Verizon 5G will change the NFL fan experience, and those who serve and encourage Americans to do their part to give something back to their communities. This message will come to life when Telekom launches its Super Bowl campaign with two spots entitled “What 5G Will Do” that will air during the AFC / NFC championships. The spots show the critical challenges for first responders and the Verizon 5G technology that can be used to overcome them. These spots will culminate during the Super Bowl, where we’ll also have an in-game ad.



The First Responder community has been an important Verizon partner for decades. The brand also worked with Peter Berg and McCann this year to further develop the brand’s narratives in terms of networks and first responders.

Pringles The potato chip maker is back, but has shifted its focus from live action to animation by hiring popular science fiction duo Rick and Morty to promote the brand with a “humorous, exciting animated spot.” Pringles launches a special edition, Pickle Rick, inspired by the series. “We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and we are excited to be working with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty,” said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director Marketing at Pringles.

Olay Inspired by last year’s purely female spacewalk, Olays Super Bowl plays with Lilly Singh and Busy Philipps, who are taking a space trip with retired astronaut Nicole Stott. Your space mission is overseen by Mission Controller Taraji P. Henson and shared by Katie Couric over the radio waves. The advertisement from Badger & Winters brings this women crew to the search for #MakeSpaceForWomen and donates to a worthy cause to attract more girls to STEM programs through Girls Who Code. Visit Olay.com/SuperBowl for more information.



Avocados from Mexico The creamy fruit returns to the sixth consecutive Super Bowl spot with a new Energy BBDO commercial. 80s star Molly Ringwald prepares one of the Avocados From Mexico in a few teasers before the two have their big Super Bowl commercial moment.

In addition, Avocados From Mexico announced a new digital experience called #AvoNetwork to bring the AFM campaign to life in the digital world. Ahead of the game, the brand will host an interactive digital and social campaign that awards prizes to consumers through a user experience rooted in the AFM Super Bowl brand campaign.

Hyundai Hyundai is back with an in-game spot for the 12th time in the past 13 years. It hopes to connect to a 60-second ad that will appear in the second quarter of the game. The advertising has a decided Boston flair with evil accents by Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans, John Krasinski and David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz.

AB InBev The drinks biggie will broadcast four 60-second spots, one for Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer, one for Budweiser, one for Michelob Pure Gold and one for Michelob Ultra.

Budweiser Bud unveiled his Super Bowl spot “Typical American” with a creation by David Miami and directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. It shows mankind’s viral acts from the Internet that have been associated with some of the most common labels affixed to Americans. The shining stars of the film are real-life stories of community, ambition and progress that inspire and bring people together.

In addition, Budweiser announced that it will bring the global BudX platform to America for the first time during the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Over the weekend, the brand will house over 200 influential “Kings of Culture” from over 20 countries, where they can showcase their talents with the world’s leading artists Halsey, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, De La Soul and Channel Tres.

Bud Light / Bud Light Seltzer Bud Light has heralded a hard win with a campaign that has already started for the NFL playoffs.

The 60-second program is to be combined with the beer brand. “The spot includes both Bud Light and Seltzer,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, adding that this year’s effort is to outperform the buzzing mashup of Game of Thrones and the Bud Light Medieval Court.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold The organic beer commercial announces its new “6 For 6-Pack” program that consumers can use to join Michelob Ultra to help farmers transition to organic. Part of the turnover from each purchase of a six-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold goes directly to farmers who want to switch to organic.

place The Squarespace website platform returns for the sixth Super Bowl with a custom ad that airs between the first and second quarters. The star of the advertisement is Winona Ryder, who returns to her hometown and namesake from Winona, Minnesota, to learn more about the city of Winona and to spotlight the small town in the United States.

Audi Audi returns to the 11th Super Bowl with a 72andSunny ad.

Kia The automaker is returning to the game for the eleventh consecutive time and will use its time to shed light on the homelessness of young people. In his “Yards Against Homelessness” campaign, Kia donates $ 1,000 for each farm won during the game to three charity partners who work to eliminate youth homelessness and transform the lives of youth in need: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows, and StandUp For Children.

planters After tugging around in a nut mobile last year, Mr. Peanut returns to the Super Bowl. Or is he? In a preview spot. In a Super Bowl pre-game advertisement, the mascot drives with Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in the Nut-Mobile when they deviate from the course and are caught on a cliff. This is apparently the last moment of Mr. Peanut when he selflessly plunges into the apparent early death.

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that Mr. Peanut passed away at the age of 104,” said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz. “It will be remembered as the legume that has always brought people together for crazy adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to attend Mr. Peanut’s third quarter Super Bowl funeral to celebrate his life. “Given the helicopter crash that left Kobe Bryant and eight others dead, Planters said that he has” paused “all campaigning activities, including paid media, and will evaluate the next steps in light of those affected by the tragedy. ”

Frito-Lay (Doritos, Cheetos) The snack brand offers 30-second spots for two of its brands – Doritos and Cheetos. It is the first time since 2009 that Cheetos is in the Super Bowl. In a series of teasers, the Cheetle cheese dust and the Cheetos popcorn are to be advertised with MC Hammer.

Frito-Lay has already launched a portfolio-wide campaign titled “Ready for Crunchtime” to remind consumers of key aspects of game preparation, including an advertisement with NFL legends Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Terry Bradshaw and Tony Gonzalez. In addition, Doritos announced two remix variants: Flamin ’Hot Limon and Cool Ranch and hired Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X as teasers for the big game.

Coke Coke posted his ad before the national anthem last year, but promises to be back in the game this year and most likely promoting his Coke energy drink.

Pepsi Pepsi is very present with its Pepsi Halftime Show, this year with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The brand also launched a redesigned can for Pepsi Zero Sugar with a matte black finish and a striking black tab. To celebrate this, Pepsi will give Pepsi Zero Sugar to everyone in the U.S. for free during the Super Bowl LIV when the game ends in zero. The brand also honors the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner and the trophy receives a matte black makeover. To promote the new matte black look, the brand will launch a 30-second commercial with icon Missy Elliott and two-time Grammy Award-winning breakout artist H.E.R. The ad will promote Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Pepsi has also announced that Lizzo and Harry Styles will host the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on Friday, January 31, on Meridian Island in Miami.

MTN Dew

MTN Dew takes a page from the shining for its Super Bowl ad. After a typewriter teaser that gave the film an obvious twist, Bryan Cranston finds Jack Nicholson’s role as an ax rocker in the current episode while trying to seduce Tracee Ellis Ross with MTN Dew Zero Sugar.

New York life

The insurance company is scheduled to broadcast a 60-second spot between the first and second quarters.

Soda stream

SodaStream is back in the Super Bowl for the first time in six years. Shortly before the halftime broadcast, a 30-second commercial with scientist Bill Nye is broadcast. A teaser shows him sitting at his desk and says exploring Mars is a worthwhile endeavor, but sending people there is still a long way off. Then someone says something outside the camera and Nye says in surprise that he may be wrong. The text then says: “Something big is bubbling.”



Heinz

The food and spice brand appears to have a portfolio function in play.

Snickers

The chocolate bar celebrates the 10th anniversary of its disrespectful campaign “You are not you when you are hungry”.

Several teasers created by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO dig people in safety helmets with shovels and heavy equipment around a construction site and talk about the everyday inconveniences of the modern world that have brought them there.

TurboTax

The brand has already launched its 2020 campaign with “All People Are Tax People”. The NFL’s official sponsor of finance and accounting software and tax preparation services promises an additional 45-second seat in the Super Bowl.

WeatherTech

The manufacturer of floor mats and other car interior products is back to the seventh Super Bowl.

Porsche

With the brand new Taycan, ‘The Heist’ is the first Porsche Super Bowl commercial since 1997. With an all-star cast of cars from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, viewers are taken on a heart-warming chase.

Toyota

Toyota Highlander SUV is featured in a 60-second commercial.

Discover

The credit card company will run two ads in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

General Motors (GMC)

GM brings the Hummer name back, but to an electric pickup from the GMC brand. It is advertised by LeBron James and will show an ad during the Super Bowl.

Donald Trump & Michael Bloomberg

The two presidential candidates will broadcast political ads during the game. Fox has announced that it will isolate the two advertisements so that they will not appear in other commercials.

Super Bowl next door

secret

Secret Deodorant has released its Super Bowl ad on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The spot “The Secret Kicker” will be broadcast during the official Super Bowl Pregame Show and is intended to encourage a dialogue about the possibility for women to play at the highest level of football – the NFL. This ad, featuring American football players Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn, is Secret’s latest to highlight women’s social problems.

Stella Artois

The beer brand was represented last year by Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude, but so far this year Stella has only been involved in Port de Stella, which is known as the “ultimate destination for first-class food, music and style”.

Port de Stella will appear in the United States in 2020 and make its debut in Miami on the Super Bowl weekend. Here, locals and Super Bowl visitors can try, touch and experience the best of Europe and the Life Artois before it comes to America’s most famous sports. Vacation. Tickets are free at PortdeStella.com.

