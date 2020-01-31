Super Bowl 2020: The be-all and end-all of big game advertisers

Despite the surge in online advertising, the Super Bowl remains the largest day of advertising. Big brands drop up to $ 5.6 million for a 30-second spot. Fox Sports said it was sold out in November.

Advertisers will undoubtedly hope for a better game than last season’s snoozer, with a tight game spanning every four quarters to get the most out of their investments. This year’s range of brands includes well-known and some new names, including Facebook’s first big game spot.

Take a look at the participants of this year’s show and check frequently here who is still playing and who is puncturing.

Who’s new

Tip water

The unsweetened flavored water brand will air its first Super Bowl commercial halfway through this year.

Walmart

For the first time, Walmart will run an ad during the Super Bowl. “Famous Visitors” brings together 12 “visitors” from popular TV shows and films – and their creative modes of transportation – for the first time when they land on Earth to conveniently collect everything they need on the Walmart roadside.

President (Anheuser-Busch)

Anheuser-Busch recently appointed former baseball star Alex Rodriguez to chair Presidente USA, the beer of the Dominican Republic. Now the brand has made an ad with A-Rod that will be broadcast during the big game.

Quibi

Quibi, the entertainment platform developed for mobile devices, will make its commercial debut on the largest American stage with a 30-second advertisement right after the start of the big game.

genesis

For the first time in its short history, automaker Genesis plans to throw its hat into the Super Bowl ring. The spot will air in the second quarter and will star musician John Legend and model / social phenomenon Chrissy Teigen at the launch of the recently launched GV80 sport utility vehicle.

Facebook

The social media giant is making its Super Bowl debut with a few stars who share rock in their names – Sylvester Rocky Stallone and Chris Rock.

A number of teasers show Rock doing pushups and firing a large toy rocket, while other teasers show people playing rock, paper, scissors, swings in rocking chairs, and more rock-related gadgets.

Hershey / Reese’s

Hershey uses its lesser-known brand, Reese’s Take 5, to debut in the Super Bowl with the message: “It’s the best candy bar you’ve never heard of.”

Pop-tarts

The Kellogg brand will release its first 30-second Super Bowl spot late in the first half that Jonathan Van Ness enjoys talking about pop tarts pretzels.

Dashlane

The spot of the first Super Bowl advertiser Dashlane highlights the tension in which an everyday problem becomes an existential one and contrasts mythical images with a profane irritation: forgetting your password at the worst possible time.

Sabra Hummus brand Sabra unveiled teasers for their very first Super Bowl commercial. The teasers show an unexpected mix of stars such as rappers T-Pain, Drag Queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, who are back on the screen for the first time since their notorious fall-out Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey are. The teasers set the stage for a 30-second commercial by VaynerMedia, which will be shown for the first time during the Super Bowl and demonstrates the versatility and attractiveness of Sabra Hummus.

Saucony

The Saucony running brand will report on their first biodegradable shoe in their first Super Bowl commercial.

Who’s back

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa returns and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi consider what people did before Alexa was invented.

P&G (Bounty, Mr Clean, Febreze, Olay, Charmin, Head & Shoulders and Old Spice)

For the first time in Super Bowl advertising history, P&G is bringing seven of its brands together in a TV commercial co-designed by people across the country, and is now visiting the interactive website WhenWeComeTogether.com.

Visitors can control the action by choosing how they want Head & Shoulders spokeswoman Sofia Vergara and their guests to see to surprise an epic Super Bowl party together. The most popular scenarios selected by the audience will then be shown in a 60-second display, which is dynamically created just a few minutes before broadcast in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday evening.

missiles mortgage

Rocket Mortgage has aired its third Super Bowl commercial since 2016, this time with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who will make his TV commercial debut in a minute. Momoa will give viewers a humorous look at how Rocket Mortgage is helping Jason feel at home.

Google

Google first broadcast a Super Bowl a decade ago at the 2010 Super Bowl. During this year’s Super Bowl, the search giant of this anniversary will celebrate with a touching story: “Loretta”, which tells the story of an older man who uses the Google Assistant to remember his wife and love.

Verizon Verizon wants to show how Verizon 5G will change the NFL fan experience, and those who serve and urge Americans to do their part to give something back to their communities. This message will come to life when Telekom launches its Super Bowl campaign with two spots entitled “What 5G Will Do” that will air during the AFC / NFC championships. The spots show the critical challenges for first responders and the Verizon 5G technology that can be used to overcome them. These spots will culminate during the Super Bowl, where we’ll also have an in-game ad.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTVxKwpiYK4 (/ embed)

The First Responder community has been an important Verizon partner for decades. The brand also worked with Peter Berg and McCann this year to further develop the brand’s narratives in terms of networks and first responders.

Pringles The potato chip maker is back, but has shifted its focus from live action to animation by hiring popular science fiction duo Rick and Morty to promote the brand with a “humorous, exciting animated spot.” Pringles launches a special edition, Pickle Rick, inspired by the series. “We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and we are excited to be working with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty,” said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director Marketing at Pringles.

TurboTax

Intuit’s TurboTax unveiled “All People Are Tax People Remix,” a music video-style film that aired during the NFL Super Bowl LIV. The Super Bowl is a moment in American culture where people come together to celebrate what connects us – soccer, family, food and of course taxes.

Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by real events, Hunters 1977 followed a diverse gang of Nazi hunters in New York City, led by Al Pacino, who discovered that hundreds of Nazi refugees lived in America.

Discover

Discover’s commercials will appear in the fourth quarter. The two 15-second spots created by the Martin Agency will run within the same commercial break and two of Discover’s main advantages for credit card products – no annual fee and wide acceptance by merchants – will be playfully underpinned with “No” and “Yes”.

Olay

Inspired by last year’s purely female spacewalk, Olays Super Bowl plays with Lilly Singh and Busy Philipps, who are taking a space trip with retired astronaut Nicole Stott. Your space mission is overseen by Mission Controller Taraji P. Henson and shared by Katie Couric over the radio waves.

The advertisement from Badger & Winters brings this women crew to the search for #MakeSpaceForWomen and donates to a worthy cause to attract more girls to STEM programs through Girls Who Code. Visit Olay.com/SuperBowl for more information.

Avocados from Mexico The creamy fruit returns to the sixth consecutive Super Bowl spot with a new Energy BBDO commercial. 80s star Molly Ringwald is a home shopping host for avocados, no matter how silly they may be.

In addition, Avocados From Mexico announced a new digital experience called #AvoNetwork to bring the AFM campaign to life in the digital world. Ahead of the game, the brand will host an interactive digital and social campaign that awards prizes to consumers through a user experience rooted in the AFM Super Bowl brand campaign.

Hyundai Hyundai is back with an in-game spot for the 12th time in the past 13 years. It hopes to connect to a 60-second ad that will appear in the second quarter of the game. The advertising has a decided Boston flair with evil accents by Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans, John Krasinski and David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz.

AB InBev The drinks biggie will broadcast four 60-second spots, one for Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer, one for Budweiser, one for Michelob Pure Gold and one for Michelob Ultra.

Budweiser Bud unveiled his Super Bowl spot “Typical American” with a creation by David Miami and directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. It shows mankind’s viral acts from the Internet that have been associated with some of the most common labels affixed to Americans. The shining stars of the film are real-life stories of community, ambition and progress that inspire and bring people together.

In addition, Budweiser announced that it will bring the global BudX platform to America for the first time during the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Over the weekend, the brand will house over 200 influential “Kings of Culture” from over 20 countries, where they can showcase their talents with the world’s leading artists Halsey, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, De La Soul and Channel Tres.

Bud Light / Bud Light Seltzer

Bud Light combines its 60-second mission with its branded beer brand and the new Bud Light Seltzer and broadcasts two spots on social media with Post Malone. The one with the most fan engagement is chosen to represent the brand in the Super Bowl.

Michelob Ultra

Jimmy Fallon and John Cena are the stars of this year’s Super Bowl advertisement for low-calorie beer. This underlines that fitness can be enjoyed with a variety of sports and entertainment stars.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold The organic beer commercial announces its new “6 For 6-Pack” program that consumers can use to join Michelob Ultra to help farmers transition to organic. Part of the turnover from each purchase of a six-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold goes directly to farmers who want to switch to organic.

place The Squarespace website platform returns for the sixth Super Bowl with a custom ad that airs between the first and second quarters. The star of the advertisement is Winona Ryder, who returns to her hometown and namesake from Winona, Minnesota, to learn more about the city of Winona and to spotlight the small town in the United States.

Audi Audi returns to the 11th Super Bowl with an ad by 72andSunny, in which Maisie Williams sings with all his heart.

Kia

The automaker is returning to the game for the eleventh consecutive time and will use its time to shed light on the homelessness of young people. In his “Yards Against Homelessness” campaign, Kia donates $ 1,000 for each farm won during the game to three charity partners who work to eliminate youth homelessness and transform the lives of youth in need: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows, and StandUp For Children. The ad shows Raiders walking back to Josh Jacobs and talking to his younger self.

planters

After tugging around in a nut mobile last year, Mr. Peanut returns to the Super Bowl. Or is he? In a preview spot. In a Super Bowl pre-game advertisement, the mascot drives with Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in the Nut-Mobile when they deviate from the course and are caught on a cliff. This is apparently the last moment of Mr. Peanut when he selflessly plunges into the apparent early death.

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that Mr. Peanut passed away at the age of 104,” said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz. “It will be remembered as the legume that has always brought people together for crazy adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to attend Mr. Peanut’s third quarter Super Bowl funeral to celebrate his life. “Given the helicopter crash that left Kobe Bryant and eight others dead, Planters said that he has” paused “all campaigning activities, including paid media, and will evaluate the next steps in light of those affected by the tragedy. ”

Frito-Lay (Doritos, Cheetos) Frito-Lay’s Cheetos revived MC Hammer’s 90s energy for a Super Bowl spot promoting his new popcorn snack. The brand reappears for the first time in 10 years and focuses on the dust that accumulates on the fingers of the Cheetos eaters.

When the protagonist of spot realizes that he can lose a job for his boss because of his orange numbers, he decides to go through life and see what else he can get out of it. He succeeds in helping his neighbors to hold a baby in his hand and to take part in a confidence exercise, all because he “cannot touch it”.

Every time he successfully avoids a job, MC Hammer calls out the iconic line.

Frito-Lay has already launched a portfolio-wide campaign titled “Ready for Crunchtime” to remind consumers of key aspects of game preparation, including an advertisement with NFL legends Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Terry Bradshaw and Tony Gonzalez. In addition, Doritos announced two remix variants: Flamin ’Hot Limon and Cool Ranch and hired Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X as teasers for the big game.

Coke

Coca-Cola goes to Hollywood to see its Super Bowl spot and grabs famous director Martin Scorsese and actor / director Jonah Hill to launch Coca-Cola Energy in a great way.

On the 60-second spot “Show Up”, Scorsese and Hill – with a cameo by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist YBN Cordae – play an SMS to meet at a party.

Pepsi

Pepsi is very present with its Pepsi Halftime Show, this year with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The brand also launched a redesigned can for Pepsi Zero Sugar with a matte black finish and a striking black tab. To celebrate this, Pepsi will give Pepsi Zero Sugar to everyone in the U.S. for free during the Super Bowl LIV when the game ends in zero. The brand also honors the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner and the trophy receives a matte black makeover.

To promote the new matte black look, the brand will launch a 30-second commercial with icon Missy Elliott and two-time Grammy Award-winning breakout artist H.E.R. make their version of Paint it Black. The ad will promote Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Pepsi has also announced that Lizzo and Harry Styles will host the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on Friday, January 31, on Meridian Island in Miami.

MTN Dew

MTN Dew takes a page from the shining for its Super Bowl ad. After a typewriter teaser that gave the film an obvious twist, Bryan Cranston finds Jack Nicholson’s role as an ax rocker in the current episode while trying to seduce Tracee Ellis Ross with MTN Dew Zero Sugar.

New York life

New York Life, a mutual life insurer, unveiled the 60-second advertising creative that aired during the Super Bowl. The film, entitled Agápē, launches New York Life’s new Love Takes Action campaign, celebrating the company’s first 175 years. The creative will run between the first and second quarters of the game.

Soda stream

SodaStream is back in the Super Bowl for the first time in six years. Shortly before the half-time broadcast, a 30-second commercial is shown showing scientist Bill Nye and a trip to Mars to get water.

Heinz

The food and spice brand appears to have a portfolio function in play.

Snickers

The chocolate bar celebrates the 10th anniversary of its disrespectful campaign “You are not you when you are hungry”.

The long form created by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO shows people dropping a giant Snickers into a huge hole in the ground to solve the world’s problems.

WeatherTech

The manufacturer of floor mats and other car interior products is back to the seventh Super Bowl, which this time focuses on pets, as it also produces household and pet care products.

The ad shows Scout, a “lucky dog” treated at the University of Wisconsin Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. The spot encourages people to donate to the school’s life-saving efforts.

Porsche

With the brand new Taycan, ‘The Heist’ is the first Porsche Super Bowl commercial since 1997. With an all-star cast of cars from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, viewers are taken on a heart-warming chase.

Toyota

Toyota Highlander SUV is featured in a 60-second commercial.

General Motors (GMC)

GM brings back the name Hummer, albeit in the GMC Hummer EV, an electric pickup. It is advertised by LeBron James and will show an ad during the Super Bowl.

Donald Trump & Michael Bloomberg

The two presidential candidates will broadcast political ads during the game. Fox has announced that it will isolate the two advertisements so that they will not appear in other commercials.

Regional coverage

Saint Archer / MillerCoors

Molson Coors publishes its advertising for Saint Archer Gold, a new premium light beer that values ​​taste. This is the largest investment Molson Coors has made since 2009 for an ad during the big game.

The 30-second spot “Patience” is broadcast on over 70 markets across the country. The spot features Paul Rodriguez, professional skateboarder and co-founder of the Saint Archer Brewing Company, who skates through San Diego, the birthplace of Saint Archer, and plays the legendary melody of Patience by Guns and Roses.

Zenni Optical

With its very first in-game advertising, Zenni highlights its ’20 / 20 vision ‘for the coming year. With George Kittle, the all-pro star from San Francisco 49, in the leading role and his first commercial for the brand, Zenni will place ads in “visionary” media markets nationwide.

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance

The insurance company has launched its ninth Super Bowl campaign in local markets.

Follow all of The Drum’s Super Bowl coverage here.