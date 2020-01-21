Super Bowl 2020: The be-all and end-all of big game advertisers

Despite the surge in online advertising, the Super Bowl remains the largest day of advertising. Big brands drop up to $ 5.6 million for a 30-second spot. Fox Sports said it was sold out in November.

Advertisers will undoubtedly hope for a better game than last season’s snoozer, with a tight game spanning every four quarters to get the most out of their investments. This year’s range of brands includes well-known and some new names, including Facebook’s first big game spot.

Take a look at the participants of this year’s show and check frequently here who is still playing and who is puncturing.

Who’s new

Facebook

The social media giant is making its Super Bowl debut with a few stars who share rock in their names – Sylvester Rocky Stallone and Chris Rock. Stallone teased the commercial in front of the famous steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum on social media.

Pop-tarts The Kellogg brand will open its first 30-second Super Bowl spot at the end of the first half. A teaser for advertising shows Jonathan Van Ness, who freaks out about dry and boring pretzels and shouts: “Someone has to fix this.” The following text says “We fixed it” with the Pop-Tarts logo and alludes to the new Pop-Tarts pretzel.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PibItikSBIw (/ embed)

Sabra The Hummus brand celebrates its Super Bowl debut with a 30-second spot from VaynerMedia. Saucony The ongoing Saucony brand will air a commercial during the Super Bowl to release an important announcement that reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and goodness. Saucony worked with the global creative and advertising agency Arnold Worldwide on its very first Super Bowl advertisement. Boston-based companies have teamed up to create a spot that will run on Fox’s streaming platforms during the game. Saucony will tease a new product that is designed to take the brand’s sustainability efforts to the next level.

Who’s back

Verizon Verizon wants to show how Verizon 5G will change the NFL fan experience, and those who serve and urge Americans to do their part to give something back to their communities. This message will come to life when Telekom launches its Super Bowl campaign with two spots entitled “What 5G Will Do” that will air during the AFC / NFC championships. The spots show the critical challenges for first responders and the Verizon 5G technology that can be used to overcome them. These spots will culminate during the Super Bowl, where we’ll also have an in-game ad.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTVxKwpiYK4 (/ embed)

The First Responder community has been an important Verizon partner for decades. The brand also worked with Peter Berg and McCann this year to further develop the brand’s narratives in terms of networks and first responders. Pringles The potato chip maker is back, but has shifted its focus from live action to animation by hiring popular science fiction duo Rick and Morty to promote the brand with a “humorous, exciting animated spot.” Pringles launches a special edition, Pickle Rick, inspired by the series. “We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and we are excited to be working with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty,” said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director Marketing at Pringles.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ugk3xRgz-Dg (/ embed)

Olay Inspired by last year’s purely female spacewalk, Olays Super Bowl plays with Lilly Singh and Busy Philipps, who are taking a space trip with retired astronaut Nicole Stott. Your space mission is overseen by Mission Controller Taraji P. Henson and shared by Katie Couric over the radio waves. The advertisement from Badger & Winters brings this women crew to the search for #MakeSpaceForWomen and donates to a worthy cause to attract more girls to STEM programs through Girls Who Code. Visit Olay.com/SuperBowl for more information.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxP-2BY5FM0 (/ embed)

Avocados from Mexico The creamy fruit returns to the sixth consecutive Super Bowl spot with a new Energy BBDO commercial. In a teaser, the 80s star Molly Ringwald prepares one of the Avocados From Mexico in his hair and make-up armchair and adds a small tiara before the two have their big Super Bowl advertising moment.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LLkbXLWIRk (/ embed)

Avocados From Mexico has announced a new digital experience called #AvoNetwork to bring the AFM campaign to life in the digital world. Ahead of the game, the brand will host an interactive digital and social campaign that awards prizes to consumers through a user experience rooted in the AFM Super Bowl brand campaign. Hyundai Hyundai will be back with an in-game spot for the 12th time in the past 13 years. It hopes to connect to a 60-second ad that will appear in the second quarter of the game. A Innocean USA teaser spot features former Red Sox star David Ortiz, who is trained by comedian Rachel Dratch in Boston. The in-game spot will also feature Boston celebrities Chris Evans and John Krasinski.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af5PB7NjxcU (/ embed)

AB InBev The drinks biggie will broadcast four 60-second spots, one for Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer, one for Budweiser, one for Michelob Pure Gold and one for Michelob Ultra. Bud Light / Bud Light Seltzer Bud Light has heralded a hard win with a campaign that has already started for the NFL playoffs.

The 60-second program is to be combined with the beer brand. “The spot includes both Bud Light and Seltzer,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, adding that this year’s effort is to outperform the buzzing mashup of Game of Thrones and the Bud Light Medieval Court. place The website platform Squarespace returns to the sixth Super Bowl with a specially created ad. Previous ads featured Keanu Reeves, John Malkovich, and Jeff Bridges. The ad will be sent between the first and second quarters. Audi Audi returns to the 11th Super Bowl with a 72andSunny ad. Kia The automaker is returning to the game for the eleventh consecutive time and will use its time to shed light on the homelessness of young people. In his “Yards Against Homelessness” campaign, Kia donates $ 1,000 for each farm won during the game to three charity partners who work to eliminate youth homelessness and transform the lives of youth in need: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows, and StandUp For Children. planters After romping around in a peanut truck last year, Mr. Peanut promises to return to the Super Bowl with a story that shows fans how far he’ll go to have his friends back. The 30-second commercial plays Mr. Peanut alongside Veep star Matt Walsh and will air in the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

Next week @mrmattwalsh and I are going on a trip to the Big Game in Miami! We just want to get started. Follow our adventure on Twitter and see how everything unfolds on 2/2/20! pic.twitter.com/IBT4imE2wQ – Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 14, 2020

“I am a big fan of Planters snacks and I love playing Mr. Peanut alongside my buddy,” said Walsh. “I’ve played in some crazy scenarios in the past, but I can assure our fans that they haven’t seen anything like our Super Bowl trip yet.”

Frito-Lay (Doritos, Cheetos)

The snack brand offers 30-second spots for two of its brands – Doritos and Cheetos. It is the first time since 2009 that Cheetos is in the Super Bowl. MC Hammer is intended to promote the Cheetle cheese dust and the Cheetos popcorn.

Frito-Lay has already launched a portfolio-wide campaign titled “Ready for Crunchtime” to remind consumers of key aspects of game preparation, including an advertisement with NFL legends Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Terry Bradshaw and Tony Gonzalez.

In addition, Doritos announced two remix variants: Flamin ’Hot Limon and Cool Ranch and hired Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X as teasers for the big game.

Coke

Coke posted his ad before the national anthem last year, but promises to be back in the game this year and most likely promoting his Coke energy drink.

Pepsi

Pepsi is very present with its Pepsi Halftime Show, this year with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The brand also launched a redesigned can for Pepsi Zero Sugar with a matte black finish and a striking black tab. To celebrate this, Pepsi will give Pepsi Zero Sugar to everyone in the U.S. for free during the Super Bowl LIV when the game ends in zero. The brand also honors the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner and the trophy receives a matte black makeover.

Missy Elliott and H.E.R. promotes Pepsi Zero Sugar during the Super Bowl

To promote the new matte black look, the brand will launch a 30-second commercial with icon Missy Elliott and two-time Grammy Award-winning breakout artist H.E.R. The ad will promote Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Pepsi has also announced that Harry Styles will host the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on Friday, January 31, on Meridian Island in Miami.

MTN Dew

MTN Dew launched its MTN Dew Zero Sugar product with a cryptic, typewritten teaser that nods from Shining in a lead over the Super Bowl.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQj0Eu-IANI (/ embed)

New York life

The insurance company is scheduled to broadcast a 60-second spot between the first and second quarters.

Soda stream

The PepsiCo brand returns to sparkling water at its first Super Bowl spot since 2014.

Heinz

The food and spice brand appears to have a portfolio function in play.

Snickers

The chocolate bar celebrates the 10th anniversary of its disrespectful campaign “You are not you when you are hungry”.

Several teasers created by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO dig people in safety helmets with shovels and heavy equipment around a construction site and talk about the everyday inconveniences of the modern world that have brought them there.

TurboTax

The brand has already launched its 2020 campaign with “All People Are Tax People”. The NFL’s official sponsor of finance and accounting software and tax preparation services promises an additional 45-second seat in the Super Bowl.

WeatherTech

The manufacturer of floor mats and other car interior products is back to the seventh Super Bowl.

Porsche

The sports car company is back after a long absence to connect their electric vehicle.

Toyota

Toyota Highlander SUV is featured in a 60-second commercial.

General Motors (GMC)

GM brings the Hummer name back, but to an electric pickup from the GMC brand. It is advertised by LeBron James and will show an ad during the Super Bowl.

Donald Trump & Michael Bloomberg

The two presidential candidates will broadcast political ads during the game. Fox has announced that it will isolate the two advertisements so that they will not appear in other commercials.

Stella Artois

The beer brand was represented last year by Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude, but so far this year Stella has only been involved in Port de Stella, which is described as the “ultimate destination for first-class food, music and style”.

Port de Stella will appear in the United States in 2020 and make its debut in Miami on the Super Bowl weekend. Here, locals and Super Bowl visitors can try, touch and experience the best of Europe and the Life Artois before it comes to America’s most popular sports. Vacation. Tickets are free at PortdeStella.com.

Follow The Drum’s Super Bowl coverage here.