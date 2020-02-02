Super Bowl 2020: what you need to know about the times, the match and the halftime show

MIAMI – With two shifts to the new face and a halftime show powered by stars, the Super Bowl Sunday is expected to deliver this year.

Here’s what viewers need to know before the biggest football night:

Which teams compete? Who should win?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are known for their great power offensive, and the 49 have a reputation for solid defense, so many sports fans say this game is really a boost.

All eyes will be on two quarters. Patrick Mahomes tries to cement his name as the next big one, while Jimmy Garoppolo aims to show that he can win big after years in the shadow of Tom Brady.

Who sings the national anthem?

Grammy nominated pop star Demi Lovato will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato has not played live since 2018; before being hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Who is launching the coin to launch the game?

As part of the NFL 100th anniversary celebration in professional football, four 100-year-old military veterans will take part in the draw ceremony, including Tuskegee Brigade member Charles McGee.

Who is in the stand?

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will convene their sixth Super Bowl, most often by a team of advertisers / analysts on the same network.

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will be the rules analysts, and journalists Chris Myers (fifth Super Bowl) and Erin Andrews (third Super Bowl) will be on the sidelines.

Who performs at the halftime show?

Latin superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headline the 2020 halftime show.

This year’s performance is expected to feature more songs and more dancers than any other in Super Bowl history.

What can I expect from this year’s crop of ads?

Expect commercials with several celebrity cameos, including the look of Bud Light in the brains of rapper Post Malone, Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in a Mountain Dew-themed parody of “The Shining”, and glamor of the brand Jonathan Van Ness for a Pop-Tarts place.

Drag queens also make their historic debut in an advertisement for Sabra hummus.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air ads during the Super Bowl. Each campaign spent approximately $ 10 million in 60 seconds of airtime.

When and where can I watch the Super Bowl?

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

AT&T Now, Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV and fuboTV all have Fox. For those who do not subscribe to a streaming service, it will be available on the NFL website.

Most importantly, when and where can I watch the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl starts on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. AND.

For its 16th consecutive year, the two-hour event will help dozens of puppies and kittens find their homes forever.

